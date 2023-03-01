Snow, Snow, Snow.
It is the only thing seemingly any skier or rider ever thinks about in the Tetons. “What does the forecast look like?”, “How good do you think the next storm is going to be?”... We’ve all heard the questions.
Sometimes we all get so focused on how much snow we get, we forget about what can be done with it.
Through a variety of factors, both in and out of Grand Targhee’s control, the last couple of winters have brought disappointment to anyone wishing for a proper jump line or some steel to slide on.
Those tough times look like they are coming to an end.
Last Saturday Grand Targhee held its first terrain park competition in nearly two years, the last being the culture-rich Teton Surf Classic all the way back in late March of 2021.
Riders and skiers were eager to return, with 77 snowboarders and skiers from ages 50 to 9 competing.
The upper section of the course featured two sets of 3 rails/boxes, and the lower section consisted of two 40-50 foot jumps (with smaller takeoffs set to the side), and a butter pad to finish each run.
Competitors got two chances to put down a score, being judged on overall impression by Jackson-based snowboarder and photographer Keegan Rice, local Targhee legend Corey Jackson, and Jackson skier Sara Dery.
The Return
GTR has faced many challenges in recent years when it comes to terrain parks, notably difficulty in hiring park crew members and an experienced park cat operator. A relative lack of snow the last couple of winters didn’t do the parks any favors either.
This year, however, started much differently. Opening weekend brought two full-fledged terrain parks to the slopes, a surprising sight given how little had been done last winter.
Spurring on that revival was a hire that changed everything, that being the addition of Terrain Park Manager Chris Cracroft.
Cracroft, after spending his childhood and high school years in Teton Valley, earned a degree in ski area operations from Colorado Mountain College in Leadville, CO.
During and after college, Cracroft would go on to work at Woodward Copper, a terrain-park-only area of Copper Mountain Resort. Cracroft would rise to be Terrain Park Manager of the prestigious Woodward parks.
In that time, Cracroft wound up working closely with Snow Park Technologies, the lead builders of the esteemed X Games competition. For the X Games build, SPT would run around 10 cats with a hand crew of five or six.
“That (Woodward) allowed me to kind of show off my talent and get an in with those guys to go to X Games. So this previous year (winter ‘21-’22) was my first year there and then I went again this year in January and helped them build that. That’s an awesome experience and it’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it,” said Cracroft.
Those experiences have enabled Cracroft to come to Targhee and build safe, high-quality terrain parks, even if they aren’t as large as those at Woodward Copper.
“It’s definitely a little bit more low key as you can imagine, doing this type of stuff, but we try to still build the same quality course that pro athletes at X Games would expect just for the general public here,” said Cracroft. “You want people to be able to progress, step up, hit the features they see on TV, feel good about it, and be like, “Wow, I could someday do that type of thing”.”
Jackson agreed and was very impressed with the park Cracroft and his crew dialed in.
“Parks good,” said Jackson, bluntly. “Those are definitely the best jumps that Targhee has ever had and I’ve been skiing here pretty much my whole life. Those are the safest jumps that you can build at that size. I really think Chris has done a good job, shout out to the whole park crew for all their hard work too.”
Coming in on the ground level is something Cracroft is excited about.
“It’s cool to be starting or, I guess reviving, a terrain park program here since the last couple of years it’s been hit or miss,” said Cracroft. “I want to come in and, you know, kind of make it my own and try to make it world-class like I’m used to.”
The Comp
The competition itself was a complete success, with a rare (mostly) sunny mid-winter day giving riders perfect visibility and the confidence to complete impressive runs. Jackson was impressed with what he saw being put down.
“We got super lucky. We were skiing in the sun, so that always makes a difference, but the young kids are really showing up. We had a couple of people come from out of town, which definitely makes a difference and makes good local kids want to try a little harder. Super good skiing, we saw a couple of double backflips, a couple 900’s (2 ½ rotations, some off-axis). I think it just goes back to say that we got super lucky with a good park this year and they’re actually able to do their harder tricks,” said Jackson.
13-year-old skier Rylee Watson put down the highest score overall, and her brother Cooper also won the (15-and-over) men’s ski division. Both of the Watsons ski Targhee frequently.
The younger Watson notably went as large as (or larger than) some of the older competitors, particularly with a laid-out backflip that drew hoots and hollers across the board. A group of fellow competitors mobbed her as she skied away from the course.
14-year-old Ellis Swain out of Jackson Hole clocked the second-highest overall score with a very impressive 45-foot double-backflip, winning the (15-and-under) boys snowboard division. Swain held off fellow Jacksonite Bennett Hultmann, Noah Hilke, and Teton Valley’s Ryder Musselman.
Just as important as the impressive results was the fact that no one got seriously injured, and everyone walked away from any inevitable falls.
“The end goal for these kind of events, especially for the youth, is just to have a safe event and make sure everybody knows that from the start,” said Jackson. “It’s better to have a lower result than to get brought out on a Toboggan. We avoided that today. There were a couple of falls but everybody was able to get up on their own. There was one ski patrol call, but for 70 or 80 competitors and them all doing two runs, I think we got out pretty good.”
The Future
With the addition of Cracroft and a much-lauded park crew, as well as more buy-in from GTR management, the future of terrain parks at Grand Targhee looks bright.
“We’re working on hopefully expanding our footprint in this coming season. Geordie (Gillette, GTR GM/Owner) is backing terrain parks completely, so hopefully, that will allow us to get some more money for more rails, more cat operators, more hand crew, and just kind of take over the mountain, quote unquote. It’s such a cool place here. The views, the terrain, it’s all so awesome as well as the amount of snow we get. You can build a bunch of cool stuff around here,” said Cracroft.
While nothing is set in stone yet, Cracroft mentioned the possibility of an additional park that, if implemented, could be accessed by the Colter and Sacajawea chairlifts.
One thing is for certain, however, and that is the return of the Teton Surf Classic after being held just once in the last 3 winters. This year’s event will be held on April 8th, with details/signup info yet to be released as of deadline.
Expect those details to be announced soon according to GTR Marketing Manager Jordan Wilstead.
“We’re in the beginning stages of planning it, but I would expect the event to be awesome given the park crew that we have. I think that the course is going to be all-time for Surf Classic and the time of the year, April, is always great out here,” said Wilstead. “That event is really important to us to get that snowboard scene out here and let them know that we support them.”
