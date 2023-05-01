.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, eastern Idaho and southeast
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho, Lost River
Valley, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Wood River Foothills. In
eastern Idaho, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains,
Centennial Mountains - Island Park and Teton Valley. In southeast
Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft
River Region and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Very warm temperatures into mid-week will continue to rapidly
melt existing snow pack. Flooding risk remains high.
Precipitation chances increase towards the end of the week,
which may add to flooding concerns.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
It’s been a long winter, but spring is on the way. We stand at 124 percent of normal for seasonal snowpack. We also saw bitter cold snaps that dropped mountain temperatures below minus 40 F. But we have heard rumors of bulbs breaking through the snow and we have seen catkins emerge on willows and aspen, as they begin their spring growth.
We all love living and playing in the Tetons because of the world-class scenery and the world-class wildlife. This record-breaking winter may have impacted you by bringing added fun or extra challenges; there is no doubt it has impacted our wildlife.
Right now is the hardest time for many wildlife species, especially ungulates (hoofed mammals). In winter, these animals cannot even eat enough to maintain their body condition; rather they slowly lose fitness all winter long, entering the spring in the worst condition of the entire year. And this year, with persistent and deep snow at low elevation, has been the hardest on record for local ungulates. Their energetic “gas tanks” are running low. Despite this adversity, most females are pregnant and will soon give birth, investing everything into the next generation. At this time of the year, these animals are most vulnerable to any stressors, including human presence.
Bighorn sheep in the Tetons are a special blend of resilience and fragility. These animals have adapted to human development in Jackson Hole and Teton Valley by remaining at high elevation in the mountains year-round. They are no longer able to migrate down into the valley to seek refuge in winter, and instead stay up in the Teton Range surviving on dwindled fat reserves and a meager diet. This leaves them vulnerable to those of us who like to venture high in the winter and spring, searching for the perfect powder or corn.
Right now, we all need to continue our vigilant protection of wildlife. Even though signs of spring are showing up, it is still a very vulnerable season for bighorns and other wildlife. Lambs will be born starting next month. Deer fawns and elk calves are also on their way. If we give wildlife the space it needs to thrive, then we can find a balance between recreation and wildlife.
Thank you to the skiers and backcountry enthusiasts who recreated responsibly this year, voluntarily avoiding bighorn habitat zones identified by the Teton Range Bighorn Sheep Working Group and doing your best to not add extra stress to wildlife in this already stressful season. Just as we backcountry skiers plan ahead by checking the weather report and avalanche forecast, we can also look to make sure we are staying out of important wildlife habitat.
For those of us still hanging-on to loving this long winter, please continue to be mindful of our vulnerable wildlife and remember, our playground is their home.
