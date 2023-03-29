I was surprised and amused to see the ad for Fall Line Realty in last week’s paper. If you missed it, there was a picture of our beautiful Tetons. Below was another picture of no visibility, fog and snow. Then there was an offer to list your house if you’re tired of the winter view. Such candor is rare from a real estate company. A cynic might observe that it’s a clever way to eke out a commission from another disillusioned resident, but that’s a discussion for another time.

What I’d like to discuss is the how it shows the reality of our winter weather day in and day out in Teton Valley. When I moved here 20+ years ago I came for the skiing. I assumed winter was like what I had experienced in Colorado or Sun Valley – if it wasn’t snowing, it was sunshine. Wrong! Grand Fogee was a well kept secret in those days.

