I was surprised and amused to see the ad for Fall Line Realty in last week’s paper. If you missed it, there was a picture of our beautiful Tetons. Below was another picture of no visibility, fog and snow. Then there was an offer to list your house if you’re tired of the winter view. Such candor is rare from a real estate company. A cynic might observe that it’s a clever way to eke out a commission from another disillusioned resident, but that’s a discussion for another time.
What I’d like to discuss is the how it shows the reality of our winter weather day in and day out in Teton Valley. When I moved here 20+ years ago I came for the skiing. I assumed winter was like what I had experienced in Colorado or Sun Valley – if it wasn’t snowing, it was sunshine. Wrong! Grand Fogee was a well kept secret in those days.
As Grand Targhee pushes for expansion with the destruction of wildlife habitat in Teton Canyon, I wonder how many of the people it hopes to attract are prepared to ski the fog and cloud that is Targhee much of the winter. How many Air B&B and VRBO renters understand their remote chance of visibility on any given day? Do any of the on-line sites really level with people before they come here?
I know it’s crazy to think that Targhee would ever publish the number of bluebird days we actually get. One winter I tried to record the number of days we could actually see and gave up by the middle of January; there were too few. But I think they could at least alter their advertising to include the following:
Ski Grand Targhee. Great snow, no crowds, visibility – pick two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.