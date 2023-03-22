IMG_5473.jpg

Alta’s Jaelin Kauf was at it again for the final time this FIS World Cup season, taking home another two silvers to finish third in both the moguls and dual moguls disciplines.

It is the fist time since 2020 that Kauf has found herself on the overall podium after the conclusion of the World Cup season, a remarkable achievment. Kauf has also taken home an overall silver after the 2018 and 2019 World Cup seasons.

