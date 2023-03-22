Alta’s Jaelin Kauf was at it again for the final time this FIS World Cup season, taking home another two silvers to finish third in both the moguls and dual moguls disciplines.
It is the fist time since 2020 that Kauf has found herself on the overall podium after the conclusion of the World Cup season, a remarkable achievment. Kauf has also taken home an overall silver after the 2018 and 2019 World Cup seasons.
In the discipline of (solo) moguls, Kauf (341 World Cup points) finished behind champion Jakara Anthony (AUS, 480) aninternationald Perrine Laffont (FRA, 430). inte
The overall dual moguls was slightly different in that Kauf (312) finished behind champion Laffont (520) and Japan’s Anri Kawamura (380).
Laffont took home the overall moguls championship, and Kauf took fourth behind Anthony (2nd) and Kawamura (3rd).
With a strong contingent of moguls skiers, the US was able to win the Nations Cup in both moguls and dual moguls. Kauf led the charge of Americans, followed by the likes of Hannah Soar, Olivia Giaccio, and Tess Johnson.
The two silvers Kauf earned at the final FIS World Cup stop in Almatay, Kazahkstan, mirriored the two silvers she earned in both this season’s earlier World Cup stop in Deer Valley, UT and the FIS World Championships in Bakuraini, Georgia.
Starting on December 3rd in Ruka, Finland, Jauf placed fifth in solo moguls in the first world cup competition of the year. December 10th-11th brought Kauf to Idre Fjall in Sweden, where she placed 7th in solo and 6th in dual moguls.
The next stop of the world cup season was held in Alpe d’Huez in France, where Kauf placed 6th in solos and 10th in duals.
The world cup season then kicked off its North American leg, and Kauf relished being outside of Europe. In Canada at Val St. Côme, Kauf placed 3rd in solos and 4th in duals, showing signs of improvement.
That improvement continued in Kauf’s last solo race prior to the world championships, held stateside in Deer Valley, UT. Kauf placed second in solos and followed that up the next day with a second in duals.
The world cup then hopped back across the pond to Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy, where Kauf saw a momentum-stemming 7th place result in duals.
Kauf regained the momentum in Georgia at the afromentioned World Championships and relayed that moentum to finish out the World Cup season strong.
After the solo moguls competition Kauf told US Ski and Snowboard that she had to make the last chance to mix a difficult cork 7 (A 720 degree off-axis rotation, spun backwards) count.
“It was really fun today, the course was my favorite of the days, today,” said Kauf. “I decided to throw cork in super finals, which may be the first time I have done it in competition. They were going well in training and I really wanted to do one in World Cup this year. I felt good about it. I was pretty confident of hitting how I wanted to and taking it to my feet.”
This season wraps a sort of bounce-back international effort for Kauf, who finished 16th in dual moguls and 4th in moguls last season in the FIS World Cup while catering to the rigorous demands of an Olympic year.
U.S. Moguls athletes will finish the season at Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire for the U.S. Freestyle National tournament.
