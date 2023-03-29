IMG_1943.JPEG

Jaelin Kauf stands atop the podium as the snow flies for the second time during the 2023 U.S. National Freestyle Championships.

 Courtesy Photo/Patti Kauf

Alta’s Jaelin Kauf finished her competitive season this weekend at New Hampshire’s Waterville Valley Ski Area, becoming double national champion in one of Kauf’s best overall seasons.

It is the second time in her career Kauf ended the season as a double national champion, the 2019 season being the other.

