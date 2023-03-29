Alta’s Jaelin Kauf finished her competitive season this weekend at New Hampshire’s Waterville Valley Ski Area, becoming double national champion in one of Kauf’s best overall seasons.
It is the second time in her career Kauf ended the season as a double national champion, the 2019 season being the other.
It was the fourth and fifth time Kauf had earned the crown as the US’s top women’s moguls skier.
The whole of the US Freestyle ski team, plus a handful of qualified individuals, competed in the events of moguls, dual moguls, and aeriels at Waterville.
Kauf, 26, won her first event, moguls, with a score of 85.91, beating out 22-year-old Olivia Giaccio (84.34) and 23-year-old Hannah Soar (83.74). Youngster Elizabeth Lemley placed fourth and last year’s double champion Tess Johnson finished fifth.
Course conditions were firm, with grey skies and a temperature that topped out at 35 degrees. Towards the afternoon snowfall picked up but did not accumulate much.
“Nationals is such a fun event, especially skiing with these younger athletes,” said Kauf to the US Ski and Snowboard team website. “The course was really firm and challenging today. But it was fun for our team going back and forth with those top spots all day.”
The next day, Kauf set out to take on the other top US Moguls skiers in dual moguls.
Dual Moguls, for the unitintiated, are scored by 7 judges with each able to give out 5 points (roughly 3 for turns, 1 for speed, and one for air).
Kauf first took on Kaya Russel of the Olympic Valley, CA ski team, defeating the Califorinian by a score of 27-8.
In the subsequent quarterfinal, Kauf defeated amatuer Megan Ciaglio, who was wearing the number one bib, 25-10.
The semifinal saw Kauf take on her first fellow FIS World Cup and World Championships competitor, Hannah Soar. Soar had just beat defending champion Tess Johnson in the preceeding round.
That didn’t matter much for Kauf, who dispatched Soar 21-14. That set up a final with the day prior’s runner-up, Olivia Giacco.
Kauf defeated Giacco in the final, claiming the champioship with a second 21-14 score. The judges’ scorecard for the finals read 2-3 Giacco, 2-3 Giacco, 3-2 Kauf, 3-2 Kauf, 3-2 Kauf, 3-2 Kauf, and 5-0 Kauf.
Kauf periously competed in the 2013, 2014, 2016 (Dual Moguls — second), 2017 (Dual Moguls — first, Moguls — third), 2018 (Dual Moguls — second), 2019 (Dual Moguls — first, Moguls — first), and now 2023. Kauf was qualified for the 2022 competition, but did not start.
“It’s been three years since I’ve been able to ski nationals so I’m stoked to be competing here again!” Kauf told the US Ski and Snowboard team website. “It’s such a fun event to get to ski and compete with all of the regional athletes.”
