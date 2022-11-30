With plenty to be thankful for the day after Thanksgiving, Grand Targhee Resort was thankful to finally see its long-awaited Colter chairlift begin to spin.
Skiers and Riders? They were thankful too.
The Colter chairlift, which ascends from near the base of Peaked Mountain to its very summit, was finally opened to the public after a decades-long planning and construction process.
GTR initially got Forest Service approval for the lift in 1994. In between then and now, the lift’s planning went through twists and turns, eventually growing from a planned quad chairlift to a six-pack while navigating tricky financial waters.
Colter is the first lift project completed at GTR since expanding the Blackfoot chair to a quad chair from a double chair in 2016.
Senior Marketing Manager Jordan Wilsted shared what seeing skiers and riders meant to GTR.
“It’s been the culmination of decades of preparation from so many different teams,” said Wilsted. “I think the employees were really excited to see their work come to fruition. There are a lot of people involved in the project. From the planning phase to the construction phase. We wanted to make sure all those people got the appreciation they deserve. It was a culmination of many different departments coming together.”
Many at the resort were pleasantly surprised to see the lift open so soon.
“We just wanted to get it opened to the public as soon as we could open it,” said Wilsted. “Honestly, we were excited to get the terrain open. Luckily, the snowpack this year allowed us to get a lot of the terrain open earlier than we thought.”
Skiers and riders were commended by GTR Ski Patrol for keeping the line civil and without incident. The opening was also made smoother by the fact there was no weeks-out announcement and big lead-in, instead more of a reactionary decision based on conditions.
“Rather than create a bunch of fan-fare, we just wanted to get it opened to the public as soon as we could open it, rather than make a big to-do about it,” said Wilsted. “The decision just came together… If the lift is ready to be opened, we should open it to the public as soon as possible. In the end, I think people like Targhee for that reason; we make decisions based on what skiers and riders want out of their mountain.”
While many came around to the idea of the new lift and expansion, some do still feel bad about the absence of cat-skiing.
“The reaction so far is that people are excited to have access to this new terrain. There’s a handful of people that are bummed to see the Cat Skiing go,” said Wilsted.
The grooming crew was heavily consulted in the opening of the new lift in addition to the multiple levels of safety checks and installation of signage and ropes from ski patrol.
“We rely heavily on the input from the Groomers. It’s an experimental process figuring out how the run should be groomed and what type of Cat should be used, a winch cat or a regular cat,” said Wilsted. “Once there was enough snow to be groomed and the groomers were happy with it, we made sure Ski Patrol had all their safety ops, signage and ropes set up to operate safely. Once that happened, we were free to open.”
