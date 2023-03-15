As a parent of two young kids learning to ski at Targhee I am very aware of the threat of out of control skiers. I lecture the kids on skiing with consistent turns on one side of a run. Also to look uphill as they merge onto a trail or catch air on little jumps adjacent to runs. I avoid certain constrictions on the mountain like the top of the Headwall and upper Dreamweaver by traversing. I also admonish them for skiing too fast or beyond their ability especially when there are other people on the slope.
This is also advice I share with other skiers on the mountain as a volunteer ski patroller. I often approach or chase down individuals that are skiing beyond their ability or too fast in an area with other skiers present. In fact, we are constantly encouraged to do this throughout the day when not transporting and caring for patients, bumping rope line, ski cutting or providing avalanche reduction work, practicing beacon searches, training with new patrollers and gear, or setting up slow signs and gates. I rarely sit down for more than a few minutes at work before moving onto the next task. While performing these tasks we also admonish reckless skiers constantly throughout the day.
We have a list called the "bad dog list" that contains riders that are riding out of control or too fast in a given area. Similar to other ski areas, once we catch them again, their pass is taken away until further notice. We also spend quite a bit of time putting out fences to slow down skiers at critical areas, put out slow and trail merge signs and caution signs at road cuts. We even have an entire crew of hosts and lifties that we work with as a dragnet to control and punish reckless riders. I feel that we work as a community at Targhee to do everything we can to prevent collisions.
As patrollers we sign up to help people. We see the acute injuries and family trauma in all its visceral suffering and it affects us deeply. I feel your criticism of ski patrol is misguided. I encourage the discussion to continue possibly with stiffer legal punishment for individuals found to be out of control. Join me for a ski sometime to see what we do to create a safe family environment.
Jason Freeze
This letter was written in response to a letter to the editor published in the 2/22 TVN.
