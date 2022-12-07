Christmas magic will once again be at center stage this winter as the Summit School of the Arts once again will put on Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker at the Teton High School auditorium December 16th and 17th.
“I think there’s something about The Nutcracker that reminds people, regardless of age, how much magic is involved at Christmas time”, says Whitney Mckee, Owner of Summit School of the Arts and Director of Summit’s The Nutcracker.
“People have different beliefs about Christmas and why it is important,” said Mckee.
Mckee related the allure of the performance to the draw of holiday lore and magic.
“Even when you feel you’ve outgrown the magic, seeing Santa brings it back in a powerful way. That’s The Nutcracker. It’s such a fun way to experience the magic of the holidays,” said Mckee.
Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker ballet was first performed in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1892. The performance has been immensely popular since the 1960s, often selling out multiple shows at large venues in big cities across the U.S.
Mckee caught the magic early as her parents met on Broadway in New York.
“I lived backstage a lot of the time I was growing up. It’s the reason they met and it’s the reason I do what I do, so I’m happy they led me in that direction,” said McKee.
Growing up in a ballet school fostered a lifelong association with the production.
“We did the Nutcracker every year. I used to go and watch it when I was really little and eventually auditioned when I was in 5th grade.”
Through laughs, Mckee says she can’t even count how many times she’s been involved with the Nutcracker... “A lot!”
Since taking over Summit School of the Arts in Driggs in 2020, it’s her 2nd time directing the massive production which requires the help of more than 70 local volunteers.
Mckee has a lot of experience and care for the production including the people involved.
“I have always felt like I didn’t want to put on a production of The Nutcracker unless it could be done with true professionalism. It’s been worth it to put in the effort, time and money. I love the small-town feel of Teton Valley, but this feels like more of a big-city production,” said Mckee.
Local Teton Valley performance artists involved range in age from 7 years old up to middle-aged adults. Casting and practice began the first week of October.
Mckee shared that “as soon as October 1st came around, everyone was so elated. They’ve all been so excited and supportive of each other the whole time.”
Mckee admits casting is difficult.
“Kids do want certain roles. I know I’m not going to give everyone what they want. They’re all so respectful and grateful. It’s really cool to see them all just be happy to do whatever they’re asked to do. They enjoy it because they’re doing it together and I love to see that,” said Mckee.
Driggs’ McKellar family has 4 kids involved, ages 8, 11, 14, and 16.
Jon McKellar, 16, plays multiple roles in the production. He got involved because “Both of my sisters are really into dance and are super impressive.”
McKellar added that the draw to perform was inspired by the overall production values as well as the camaradarie experienced from rehersals through performance.
“It’s super fun to be a part of the cast and performing. The costumes, the set, and the people involved are so much fun. It’s a really fun thing to do and a great production,” said McKellar.
McKellar described the endeavor as a glimpse into the past of a far-flung life.
“It’s like a Victorian era, rich person’s Christmas party. It’s a fun children’s dream with a lot of different elements to it.”
Speaking to the effort that’s involved McKellar added that “there is a lot to remember, but we rehearse things so many times to make sure it’s perfect at showtime.”
When asked what happens when a dancer forgets a move, McKellar laughed and said, “If I miss something, I try to go with it and remember the very next thing that happens and then act like I never messed up.”
Speaking of Director Mckee’s professionalism, McKellar adds, “Whitney is a really good teacher. She has a high standard. It means on show day, everyone knows their part and things go super smooth.”
Sarah McKellar, Mother to Jon and his 3 dancing siblings, likes “Seeing the kids grow and learn a lot the more they’re involved, and also watching their dancing improve. They love it and it’s fun to see.”
Sarah laughingly admitted her least favorite part is “trying to remove the make-up. It’s so hard to get that off!”
When asked about her favorite role in the production, Mckee talked of the production’s iconic ‘Snow Scene’, near the beginning of the performance.
“I love being a part of the snow scene in the magical forest with so many dancers at once. I feel really connected in that scene like we’re all part of something much bigger than ourselves,” said Mckee.
The significance of the performance runs deep for Mckee who shares, “It IS Christmas to me, besides the more spiritual aspect of Christmas. From a holiday, joy, and fun standpoint, it’s not Christmas without The Nutcracker.”
Sarah McKellar loves the local involvement of The Nutcracker.
“These are our local people that are performing a beautiful production and sharing their talents; beautiful ballet. It’s just neat that in such a small community, we can have a big production like this,” said Sarah McKellar. “It’s a magical Christmas adventure for people to see and feel the holiday spirit.”
Tickets can be bought online at https://www.summitschoolofthearts.com.Showtimes are set for December 16th at 6 pm and the 17th at 12:00 pm and 6 pm.
