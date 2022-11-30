...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO
5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
18 inches, except 14 to 24 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Swan
Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of
blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the
backcountry.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Christmas Carol has been a tradition at Pierre’s since the mid 1960’s when the Egbert family would perform it as fundraisers and holiday entertainment. It was discontinued in the 80’s with weather and family complications. In 2006 the City of Victor was looking for a way to boost the winter economy and bring some hometown holiday celebrations into the valley. Cari Golden suggested bringing back the Christmas Carol as a community play and creating a festive weekend. Although there were a couple of years it was not performed due to lack of cast members and during the pandemic, it has run every December since. Traditionally during the parade of lights, community creche displays, and singing performances throughout the town, bringing a small town celebration to the valley.
A Christmas Carol will return December 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th at Pierre’s Theatre. Doors open at 6:20 pm, curtain at 7pm.
The matinee showing on Dec. 3 will begin at 3pm with doors open at 2:30pm.
I joined the cast in 2006. I have played many roles, but most often as Mrs. Cratchit. My oldest son was Tiny Tim when he was 5, and is now Young Ebenezer at 16 years old, while my youngest fills the role as Tiny Tim at 6 years old and my other son runs the lights. Many of my relatives have been involved on or off the stage with the productions over the years. My mom, Debra Parsons is the costume mistress and my dad Russell Parsons built most of the set pieces. Pierre’s has always been a family affair.
This year we have a cast of over 40 members from 5 years old to over 60 years old. Community theater allows everyone to find their voice. We had a record turn out for tryouts this past October. Unfortunately we were not able to cast everyone, but we encourage all to try every year.
This year we have also added a new backstory to Mr. Jacob Marley, written by a former local author Jessi K. Mahler adapted from the book “Jacob T. Marley” by R. William Bennett. It brings depth and remorse to Marley by explaining how the business partners ended up the way they did in Scrooge’s visitations. It gives me goosebumps and reminds us to be kinder and take care of our fellow man, particularly during the holiday season.
We have also added a new event to this tradition. The Fezziwig Gala brings traditional Victorian treats to an evening of cast in character sharing facts and songs from the play. Many people do not realize how much our current traditions were influenced by Charles Dickens and his contribution to this story. The phrase Merry Christmas for example stems from the Ghost of Christmas Present. As a fundraiser, we hope it will be well attended and a new addition to the holidays. It also includes VIP seating to a performance of your choice.
ACT Foundation is proud to bring this age-old story to life and carry on the tradition. This is our second year of producing the play and we plan to continue for as long as there are actors and actresses willing to volunteer their time to practice and perform it. We would also like to extend a thank you to Anne Fish, the current owner of Pierre’s. Her love of the arts and mission to bring joy to Teton Valley, allows us to share our time and talents with everyone.
If you have not already bought your tickets you can go online to actfoundationtvi.org and buy them, or take your chances on the standby list at the door. With a running time of almost 2 hours, it promises to start off your celebrations with joy and cheer. In the famous words of a beloved child, “God Bless us, Everyone!” and Merry Christmas from ACT Foundation.
