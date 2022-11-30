Christmas Carol has been a tradition at Pierre’s since the mid 1960’s when the Egbert family would perform it as fundraisers and holiday entertainment. It was discontinued in the 80’s with weather and family complications. In 2006 the City of Victor was looking for a way to boost the winter economy and bring some hometown holiday celebrations into the valley. Cari Golden suggested bringing back the Christmas Carol as a community play and creating a festive weekend. Although there were a couple of years it was not performed due to lack of cast members and during the pandemic, it has run every December since. Traditionally during the parade of lights, community creche displays, and singing performances throughout the town, bringing a small town celebration to the valley.

A Christmas Carol will return December 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th at Pierre’s Theatre. Doors open at 6:20 pm, curtain at 7pm.

