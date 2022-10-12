On Monday, October 3rd, Teton County School District 401 superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme submitted a formal letter of resignation to the TSD 401 School Board.
Board members formally approved the resignation on Monday, October 10th.
Woolstenhulme began his career with TSD 401 in 1998, while completing his degree from ISU via student teaching at the middle school. He then became a full-fledged teacher, coach, and enjoyed a three-year stint as principal at the middle school.
After 10 years at the middle school, Woolstenhulme took a step up and became superintendent and principal at Swan Valley, among other administrative duties.
Two years later, after seeing the superintendent position open back up, Woolstenhulme jumped at the chance to become superintendent of TSD 401.
“I had the chance to come back here and into this position which has been a great opportunity for me,” said Woolstenhulme.
It was 2008 now, and Woolstenhulme would be thrown right into a tough position as Teton Valley began recovering from the economic downturn.
After taking the reigns and getting himself settled, Woolstenhulme’s first real test would come in 2010, when a cluster of suicides shook the school district. In 2011 he would be recognized with the Idaho Prevention Conference Lifetime Achievement Award for his, and the school district’s, response.
“Monte Woolstenhulme received the award this year for demonstrating an outstanding commitment in overcoming challenges related to youth suicide prevention and intervention,” said Melissa Mcgrath, Spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Education at the time of the award.
“He has engaged the local community to create a healthier and safe school climate for all students and to serve as an example for other schools statewide,” she continued when speaking to the TVN.
Woolstenhulme’s next challenge, in 2013, would be to introduce a controversial change to the high school’s mascot, which was ‘Redskins’ at the time. The issue was highly divisive with those recognizing the name as a derogatory term in contrast to those that didn’t want to see tradition get bucked. The change ended up failing, with Woolstenhulme losing the battle, but not the war.
2017 brought more turmoil to the school district with a TSD 401 survey indicating a community distrust of the school board and district administration ahead of a vote on a school bond, which ultimately overwhelmingly passed.
In a shocking turn, however, the bond did not solve the school district’s headaches, but created a new, more painful pill to swallow; TSD 401 would be defrauded of around $784,000 of the funds the bond raised.
Woolstenhulme would lead the district to recover half of the funds, and insurance would cover the balance, but the high-profile incident would draw an FBI investigation, a dismissal of the district’s business manager, and the district’s insurance policy would increase by 20%.
After the dust had settled in the fraud case, the question of the high school’s mascot was revisited by the public, this time ultimately leading to a name change to the Teton Timberwolves, a moniker that students selected.
Spring 2020 would upend the entire community, and world, with the Covid-19 pandemic. While the school district devolved into chaos, it was Woolstenhulme who navigated the divisive and conflicting nature of the viruses’ effects on the schools through the next school year, and into the present.
More recently, TSD 401 has been facing public outcry following the opening of an investigation by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office for acts, at this point alleged, that a former wrestling coach committed. The investigation remains ongoing.
The school board also has experienced internal turmoil after the much-publicized censure of board member Kathleen Harr, who publicly disapproved of raises that certain district administrative staff received.
Woolstenhulme noted that the position of superintendent is not an easy position, constantly dealing with challenges that affect the district.
“I hope through those challenges, we celebrate the highs and put our heads down and work through the lows as best we can. Some of those challenges came at us and we worked through them intentionally, others came at us. The biggest one being Covid, our entire system, community, country, and world, we were blindsided by it,” said Woolstenhulme.
Shannon Brooks-Hamby, TSD 401 board chair, commended Woolstenhulme as a steady-handed leader.
“Monte is such a grounded leader, he is very steady through crises whether it is day-to-day situations or bigger things like community issues or a covid pandemic. He is pretty unflappable and that has been pretty helpful in his position or for the school district,” said Brooks-Hamby.
“He is known as, and I have experienced this, someone, that can jump in where he is needed,” she continued. “He is out and about in the schools supporting staff and students. That has been particularly necessary as we have gone through some staffing challenges during Covid and coming out of Covid. He will do the work that needs to be done.”
After all the hard work, Woolstenhulme still would shy from personal recognition if it did not indicate progress across, or be attributable to, the school district.
“I am uncomfortable with recognition when it has my name on it. I accept it as long as it is attributed to the school district and our community,” said Woolstenhulme. “That is really how I view myself. I don’t think I’ve done anything as an individual, but I am a part of a great system in our school district and I am a part of a great community.”
Woolstenhulme only sees two highlights in each school year.
“The highlight of the year, there are really only two. When we have the first day of school, and you have new kindergarten kids coming to school for the first time. They are starting a whole new part of their life,” said Woolstenhulme.
“At the other end, there is the high school graduation. I shake their hand as they start the next stage of their life. At the end of the day, what it is about… Is seeing students work hard and learn and be ready to succeed in what they choose in life.”
The decision to resign was “Monte’s alone” said Brooks-Hamby, who acknowledged recent community strife.
“I know that people feel every different way about the decision, but he has been a part of the district for 14 years,” said Brooks-Hamby. “He has been very respectful in his decision to staff, the board, and the community.”
