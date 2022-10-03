At around 5:15 pm on Monday, October 3rd, the Teton Valley News recieved a press release from TSD 401 Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme announcing his resignation. The press release reads:
“With gratitude and sadness, the Teton School District 401 School Board, today announces the resignation of Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme.
Mr. Woolstenhulme will serve in the role of superintendent for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year and depart on July 1, 2023. Mr. Woolstenhulme has served as the superintendent of the Teton School District since 2008 and leaves a significant legacy. Under his leadership, the Teton School District secured a total of $20.3 million in supplemental levy funds allowing the district to significantly expand programming and staffing.
In 2017 a community-approved bond of $37 million allowed Woolstenhulme to lead the development and building of two brand new elementary schools in Victor and Driggs and make updates to existing schools in the district. He thoughtfully navigated the contentious process of changing the district mascot and led the district through two years of unprecedented disruption during the COVID pandemic. In 2011, Woolstenhulme received a lifetime achievement award at the Idaho Prevention Conference.
And in 2020, the Education Foundation of Teton Valley selected Woolstenhulme as their Teton High School Distinguished Alumnus. I am grateful for the privilege of serving the school district and what I have learned personally and professionally from the amazing people that choose to work in public education, and in the many leadership roles in our community, said Superintendent Woolstenhulme. School Board Chair Shannon Brooks Hamby said, “For over a decade, Mr. Woolstenhulme’s tenure as District Superintendent provided steady leadership and direction during a period of significant community growth and change. He leaves the district with exceptional resources, and a strong foundation to continue improving the educational experience and outcomes for our students and staff. We are so thankful for his stewardship and evolution of our district.”
The school board will develop a collaborative search and hiring process over the next few months. “We will look to engage staff, students and patrons as we design this process, and will share our progress with the community in regular and special meetings,” said Brooks Hamby.”
This is a developing story. Look forward to more comprehensive coverage in the days, and editions, to come.
