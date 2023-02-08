Victor city council selected Headwaters construction company as the best-qualified firm to serve as construction manager and general contractor for the new public works maintenance facility.
Victor city administrator Jeremy Bresbis was happy with the response they received.
“We’re very impressed with the responses. Beautiful actually. It was pretty competitive between two of the three responses,” said Besbris. “We chose Headwaters because they were the most qualified and the icing on the cake was they’re local. Everyone that’s seen the Headwaters construction response commented on how well put together it was.”
On October 26, 2022, the city of Victor announced a request for qualifications (RFQ) for the construction manager as general contractor for the new public works maintenance facility near Sherman Park.
The city of Victor received three responding companies to its RFQ; Headwaters Construction of Teton Valley, Big D Construction of Idaho Falls, and Construction Management Solutions of Ammon, ID.
A team of staff members including Besbris, the city engineer Robert Hood, public works director Nate Beard, and special and capital projects manager Troy Butzlaff evaluated all three submittals and ultimately ranked Headwaters at the top.
Troy Butzlaff, capital projects manager, emphasized the importance of staying local.
“It allows local firms to do some of the work that’s required for this project, which we want to do because it will stimulate the economy of Teton Valley,” said Butzlaff.
Headwaters has prior public facility experience, completing several facilities for both the Teton and Madison school districts.
“We want to use a contractor that has the public facility component. For our city, it’s important to have because we’re building a public facility and using public taxpayers’ dollars to build that facility. We want to make sure it’s done economically as well as efficiently,” said Butzlaff.
The one thing Headwaters don’t have to worry about is the building itself because Victor City Council previously took an action to purchase the steel frame structure from Teton West. That building is going to be built on the site sometime around mid-March.
“This is a pretty complex project. We’re putting a metal building on a new site and want to make sure it is properly coordinated,” said Butzlaff. “Bringing in water, sewer, and power utilities to the site is not an easy job, because in some cases you have to go from a distance to bring those utilities in.”
“We want to be sure this is being done in an efficient coordinated fashion. Letting a general contractor like Headwaters take that over makes a lot of sense for a project of this complexity.”
Headwaters will be the coordinator of all those different trades which need to be brought in to do that work. They’ll serve as the city’s formal representative on the completion of said project.
In December of 2018, Headwaters was involved in the infamous Teton school district fraud case.
A district employee who resigned shortly thereafter made an electronic payment of $784,833.71 dollars to a fraudulent bank account accessed through a district email account.
The payment was one of the monthly payments consisting of mostly school bond funds intended for Headwaters Construction when they were overseeing building of the Driggs elementary school. The district employee deviated from protocol and made the payment electronically.
Confirming they’re doing all they can to keep this from happening again, Butzlaff shared that “From my understanding of that case, it sounds like the school district was the one that was defrauded. They were given an account number to deposit a sum of money that was supposed to be earmarked for Headwaters construction, so they got duped. We don’t do wire transfers like that. We pay directly to the vendors that serve the cities after the presentation of invoice. We’ll cut them a check.”
A lot of public agencies have been targeted because people can find a way to present information and basically make it look like it’s valid information and have money sent to an account even though that account has no association with the vendor they are trying to represent.
“You always take a risk anytime you have outside vendors you do business with because there is potential for fraud,” said Butzlaff.
This is not uncommon, especially when it is reported in the media that a company was awarded a multi-million-dollar contract by a public agency to build something. People use that information trying to find a way to get the money for themselves.
Putting proper procedures and safeguards in place minimizes the risks that may occur.
“We look for valid invoices on company letterhead. It has to match the amount that is due to them. We try not to do wire transfers unless we set up an ACH wire by getting the correct banking information from the vendor we’re dealing with so it’s directly deposited into their banking account,” said Butzlaff.
ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers take place in batches, are almost entirely automated, are processed through a central clearinghouse, and take one to several business days to complete. Wire transfers happen immediately by moving money from one account to another, usually by a bank employee.
Praising the previous work of Headwaters construction, Victor city administrator Bresbis shared, “We’ve seen their work. The city hall offices that we just built out are in a building constructed by Headwaters, plus, we’ve been very impressed with the Victor elementary school.”
It’s not just Bresbis and city officials noticing the beautiful work at the Victor elementary school.
“It’s been well received by the community. People love it. Everyone thinks it’s a pretty remarkable elementary school for a town our size,” said Besbris.
The new public works building will be located between Victor Elementary and the Kotler Ice Arena.
