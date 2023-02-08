Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 12.50.37 PM.png

A preliminary mock-up of the planned Victor Public Works facility. Teton West out of Rigby, ID is expected to be contracted to build the gabled CBC metal building. Headwaters construction will be leading the excavation, foundation, and utilities installation of the project.

 City of Victor

Victor city council selected Headwaters construction company as the best-qualified firm to serve as construction manager and general contractor for the new public works maintenance facility.

Victor city administrator Jeremy Bresbis was happy with the response they received.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.