The Teton School Board selected three candidates as finalist to replace Monte Woolstenhulme as Teton School Districts next superintendent. Mr. Woolstenhulme issued his resignation to the board in October and will resign from his post on July 1, 2023. He has served 14 years with the public school district as superintendent.
In November the Board hired McPherson and Jacobson LLC to manage the search process in finding the district’s next superintendent. The process included gathering stakeholder information through public meetings and an online survey; conducting a national search; and preparing a brochure highlighting information about the district and Teton Valley.
The three finalists are Brian Ashton (Principal Teton Middle School and Basin Alternative High School); Megan Christiansen (Principal Victor and Tetonia Elementary Schools) and Dr. Leslie Bonds (Coordinator of Advanced Academics & Secondary Education Specialist, San Angelo, Texas).
On March 16 a full day is scheduled for the finalist to meet with district administrators and staff; participate in interviews with the School Board; and meet members of the community. The community meet and greets are scheduled at Teton High School between 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Each finalist will be meeting and answering questions from the community in separate locations within the high school. There will be four 30 minute sessions for each finalist, providing the community opportunity to meet each candidate. The sessions will start at 6:30 pm. All community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. Comment sheets will be available for the community.
