The Teton School Board selected three candidates as finalist to replace Monte Woolstenhulme as Teton School Districts next superintendent. Mr. Woolstenhulme issued his resignation to the board in October and will resign from his post on July 1, 2023. He has served 14 years with the public school district as superintendent.

In November the Board hired McPherson and Jacobson LLC to manage the search process in finding the district’s next superintendent. The process included gathering stakeholder information through public meetings and an online survey; conducting a national search; and preparing a brochure highlighting information about the district and Teton Valley.

