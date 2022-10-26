On Sept. 19, Teton Science Schools bestowed their annual Murie Spirit of Conservation Award upon Dr. Jane Goodall, one of the most celebrated individuals in modern conservation history.
While the award was presented to Dr. Goodall, the main impact of the honor wasn’t felt at Jackson’s Center for the Arts that night. Instead, the award has had a far more impactful effect in the humble classrooms of Teton Science Schools.
TSS, which focuses on an alternative approach to education through a “place-based” curriculum, has campuses in both Teton Valley (Victor) and Jackson.
This approach was inspired by the award’s namesake, the late Mardy Murie. Murie was instrumental in implementing early large-scale conservation legislation throughout the country. The Murie Ranch, located in Moose, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.
“Mardy Murie is at the heart of Teton Science Schools and that is where conservation comes in, through all of the pieces of Teton Science Schools,” said TSS Associate Head of Schools Leila Poutiatine.
Place-based education is largely driven by TSS’s natural surroundings, involving forays out into the wilderness and a student-led curriculum.
“Clearly we are in a place that offers tremendous opportunity to teach when we bring them out into these incredible places and connect them to community organizations,” said Poutiatine. “That is a thread that binds all of the programming across TSS and is at the heart of what we do here.”
Brooks Taylor, a 4th-year teacher at TSS’s Victor campus, explained how students benefit from having more freedom inside and outside the classroom.
“Some kids who struggle in a more traditional environment just take off, it works their creativity and skills and it really makes them focus on their own world. It is really fun to watch,” said Taylor.
Hung up on the walls of a classroom were photos of each student, along with each student’s trip report that told of a two-day excursion up Moose Creek.
The reports told of bear sightings, descriptions of plants and activities, hunkering down under rainy weather, and interactions with other groups of students.
Will Nubel, an 8th-grade student, described the benefits of learning about the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem not from inside a classroom, but by actually going out and seeing it for himself.
“We get to go out into the field and learn like that instead of reading a book, sitting inside a classroom,” said Nubel.
This sentiment was echoed by Dr. Goodall herself, who was reached by the TVN via email.
“Nothing can really replace the benefit of outdoor education when students have the opportunity to explore the natural world, to seek out its wonders for themselves. Then the classroom lessons will have more meaning,” said Dr. Goodall.
Each year, the 8th-grade class takes part in the ‘rite of passage’, a student-only overnight trip into the wilds surrounding Teton Valley. During the trip, students make their own observations on plants, animals, and camp procedures such as pitching tents and cooking food.
According to Poutiatine, the relevance of those lessons can never be replicated when experienced first-hand.
“All of our teachers look at ways where we can make the learning more relevant and tie it into real-life experiences from our students. There is so much research to say that the relevance and connection deepens the learning for the students. That is our anchor,” said Poutiatine.
During the award ceremony, Dr. Goodall conducted a Q&A session with the crowd, many of them being TSS students. Poutiatine was unable to be there in person, tuning in via zoom, but was nonetheless impressed by students taking the opportunity to ask worthy questions.
“They had some really good questions, and that is a part of our mission as well. We want to build very thoughtful citizens and to me, it ties right back to if you are a thoughtful, contributing citizen, you are connected in your understanding to the place, the community, to the bigger world and it is a proud moment to see that these students are getting it,” said Poutiatine.
Dr. Goodall pointed out a keen observation in that she described the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, not the school, as the student’s instructor.
“Yellowstone and all the surrounding wild country are truly national treasures. The science school students are incredibly fortunate to have this amazing area as their teacher,” said Dr. Goodall.
