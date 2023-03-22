There were 246 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between March 12th and March 17th. Officers performed 76 traffic stops, eight security checks of local businesses, and six public assists. Deputies responded to five accidents, five slide-offs, and zero DUIs. Residents called in 1 controlled burns. There were 5 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
3/12 — Snowmobiles were reportedly trespassing on private property outside of Driggs. Deputies were unable to locate the snowmobilers. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind snowmobilers that you must have permission to snowmobile on private property or avoid snowmobiling in those areas.
3/12 — Three snowmobilers were caught by deputies shortly after the above incident, outside of Victor, after ignoring no trespassing signs posted on the boundary of private property. The riders were given a verbal warning and sent on their way.
3/13 — A vehicle vs deer accident was reported outside of Tetonia. While the vehicle made it through the incident with only minor damage and no injury to the occupant, the deer unfortunately was deceased.
3/13 — An individual turned himself into the Teton County Sheriff’s Office after failing to appear in court. The individual was cited, booked, released, and assigned a new court date.
3/13 — A customer at Family Dollar was trespassed from the business after having been trespassed during a prior incident. During the prior incident, the individual was not served the trespass notice, and did not know that he was banned from the establishment. This time around, authorities made sure to serve the individual the notice.
3/15 — Two fender benders, one in Driggs and the other on Teton pass, caused minor damage and no injuries. No reports were filed in either incident.
3/16 — There was a one vehicle roll-over outside of Tetonia. The driver did not sustain any injuries, and the vehicle came to rest on its side. The driver, an out-of-county adult male, was found to have fallen asleep at the wheel. A report was taken, the vehicle was towed, and not cited.
3/16 — A Driggs individual called the sheriff’s office needing assistance to find their vehicle. The vehicle was located 40 minutes later in a garage.
3/16 — An individual was reported as intoxicated at Driggs’ Royal Wolf and l became combative. The reporting party advised that they had a suspicion the individual also had consumed other substances. The subject was taken to the hospital and observed. There was no citation issued.
3/17 — At just past 4 am, a domestic disturbance was reported in Victor. The reporting party advised their neighbors were shouting and throwing objects in their house. By the time deputies arrived, a male subject had self-separated and stayed the rest of the night at a friend’s house. No physical contact was made and no citations were issued.
3/17 — Possible bullying was reported in Victor between middle school students. Information was passed to the school resource officer and the incident was ultimately handled at school. Parents were informed and advised of possible future steps.
3/17 — TCSO received a call at 2:50 pm in the afternoon reporting that the reporting party got their snowmachine stuck on Packsaddle road. The reporting party advised her daughter was with her and was getting a little cold. The two were dressed for the weather, but the boots weren’t great. TCSO was able to ping the GPS coordinates and get an exact location where they were. While the caller was on hold and search and rescue team was getting ready to mobilize, the reporting party came back over the line and said another snowmobiler came by, game them a ride out, and helped dig out the snow machines.
3/17 — A suspicious vehicle parked at the Victor LDS church was spotted by deputies who made contact with the occupant inside. Upon a search of the vehicle, a misdemeanor amount of marijuana was found along with paraphernalia. The individual was cited and released.
3/17 — A runaway juvenile female was reported as a runaway after sneaking out in Victor. A few hours later, the missing child was found at a friend’s house. The individual was taken home and deputies talked with the now-reunited family.
3/17 — Clementine, the beloved horse belonging to Driggs’ Vancie Turner, was reportedly walking free down Ski Hill Road in Driggs. Turner located Clementine and the situation was resolved.
