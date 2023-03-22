There were 246 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between March 12th and March 17th. Officers performed 76 traffic stops, eight security checks of local businesses, and six public assists. Deputies responded to five accidents, five slide-offs, and zero DUIs. Residents called in 1 controlled burns. There were 5 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.

3/12 — Snowmobiles were reportedly trespassing on private property outside of Driggs. Deputies were unable to locate the snowmobilers. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind snowmobilers that you must have permission to snowmobile on private property or avoid snowmobiling in those areas.

