The Idaho Senate is working through our legislative calendar at a pretty good pace. Many Senate bills are showing up on the Senate Floor and the House is sending a few bills our way as well.
One bill that was debated this week on the Senate Floor was one that I have mentioned before, Senate Bill 1038 (S1038) is an Education Savings Account (ESA) bill. This bill would have made available $5,900 per kid who unenrolls from public school. The money is to be used for any education related expenses such as computers, private school tuition, books, and tutoring.
The sponsors originally had the cost of the legislation at around $20 million. They later changed the fiscal note to reflect a $45 million cost and the bill requested the creation of a “Parent Review Commission” to recommend to the Department of Education how to administer and run the new program. The enrollment expectation for this new program was set at approximately 6,600 students.
The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy found the true cost of S1038 to be closer to $363 million after the first year of implementation. They used data from similar programs in other states to come to this conclusion. The Idaho Center of Fiscal Policy also predicted the number of students that would enroll would be closer to 60,000 instead of 6,600.
This large fiscal impact would likely have hurt our local rural public school districts as the funding for S1038 would have largely come from the public school appropriations.
There was also the concern that S1038 would only benefit wealthier Idaho families as they are the ones that already have the options of alternative schools. Many of our rural communities do not have other options. The bill also eliminated the dual enrollment option for homeschool kids and with the “Parent Review Commission”, could possibly create homeschool oversight. Many homeschoolers and the home school board were opposed to S1038 and I received many emails and phone calls from them urging a “no” vote on this bill. It basically opened the door for government to be in a place it should not be. There was also a potential conflict of interest with who could and could not be members of this “Parent Review Commission”. One other issue was the fact that the savings accounts, according to the bill, would be managed by the State not necessarily the individual, which is contrary to the nature of a “savings account”.
The idea behind S1038 is not a bad one, but this bill needed more work and had a lot of issues that many were not comfortable with. As a result, I voted against S1038. The idea of ESAs is still being discussed and I know of at least four pieces of legislation that are currently being discussed, with three introduced on Thursday. It is important to remember, Idaho already has a robust school choice program with many private, religious, and charter schools around the more populated areas of the State, and homeschooling always remains an option that many of our Idaho families choose.
The Session is not over yet. Much work still has to be done with regard to the ESA issue, the property tax issue, and other issues that are of major concern to Idahoans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.