The Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees met on the evening of April 12, 2021.
• The sale of the district’s Driggs property has been finalized. Sale of the old Victor Elementary is still pending, as Broulim’s is in the process of seeking approval from the Victor Planning & Zoning Commission, which will meet on April 22. If the Victor City Council signs off on the zone change request, Broulim’s is slated to close on the property by June 1.
• Teton Education Association representative Angela Hoopes reiterated concerns to the board and Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme about the lack of substitute teachers in the district. “Teachers are getting tired,” she said. “It’s been increasingly hard to cover for one another.” Hoopes noted that while there are plenty of substitute teachers registered and able to take jobs, they aren’t stepping up to do so.
• The board also approved the request of the Teton Valley Composite Mountain Bike Team to become an official non-sponsored club and enjoy formal affiliation with the district, and began the process of scheduling contract negotiations with the TEA in the coming weeks.