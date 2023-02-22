The board of directors of Mountain Roots Education (MRE) along with Executive Director, Hayes Swinney, are pleased to announce the addition of Eliza Heath and Peter Poutiatine to the MRE board.

“We are beyond excited to welcome both Eliza and Peter to our team”, said Lara Agnew, MRE Board Chair. “Eliza and Peter’s depth of experience and many talents complement the MRE board and that of our Executive Director, Hayes. We look forward to their positive energy, engagement, and contributions to MRE this year and beyond”.

