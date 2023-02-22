The board of directors of Mountain Roots Education (MRE) along with Executive Director, Hayes Swinney, are pleased to announce the addition of Eliza Heath and Peter Poutiatine to the MRE board.
“We are beyond excited to welcome both Eliza and Peter to our team”, said Lara Agnew, MRE Board Chair. “Eliza and Peter’s depth of experience and many talents complement the MRE board and that of our Executive Director, Hayes. We look forward to their positive energy, engagement, and contributions to MRE this year and beyond”.
Eliza currently is the Sales and Events Manager for the Cloudveil Hotel in Jackson. She has over ten years experience in sales, event planning, design and management that creates, expands and builds new and existing business opportunities.
Peter has twenty five years of experience in education ranging from independent school teaching and leadership positions to his current work with the National Outdoor Leadership School. His career includes classroom instruction, program director, outdoor leadership and various roles as advisor, coach and personal development mentor. Peter believes in the benefits of hands-on learning activities focusing on connecting people to the outdoors.
Mountain Roots Education is a 17 year old non profit organization in Teton Valley that provides educational garden programming for elementary school children, and sustainable living workshops for adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.