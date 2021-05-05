As the numbers of vaccinated community members increase, and the warmer weather permits for more outdoor, Covid-safe activities, Teton Arts decided it was time to open their doors again. “Like everyone, we’ve been closed and restructuring for the last year, and with public schools being in session for the whole year and nothing horrible happening, we decided to go for it — to get things going again,” said Greg Meyers, executive director of Teton Arts.
Due to the pandemic, the nonprofit arts organization was forced to shutter its youth summer camp last year. Meyers is thrilled that — with ample safety measures in place — the 11 weeks of summer camp for kids from kindergarten through fifth grade will again be running. “It’s a really great program. It’s very well-liked and very much needed in the community,” Meyers said.
“It’s important for families to have safe and reliable childcare throughout the summer. We received a generous donation to provide scholarships so it’s as accessible as possible.”
“We focus on having a really fun day with kids, and we really open up the art studio to them,” Meyers continued. Staff introduce kids to drawing, painting, working with clay, and spend time enjoying the property’s educational garden.
Meyers’ goal over the past year was keeping the nonprofit’s scholarship fund robust; the funds empower the organization to offer sliding scale fees for camp, in order for every family to have an opportunity. “Especially after the year we’ve had, it’s so important to facilitate that access,” he affirmed.
To celebrate the return of the summer camp as well as adult classes and studio availability, Teton Arts will be throwing a community party on May 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will kick off with a valley-wide scavenger hunt that begins in Victor.
“It’s a fun challenge,” says Meyers. “There are six or seven local businesses to stop at — you read a clue, find a spot, get a letter with a word puzzle that leads to the next one. There are also photo challenges along the way. Your team gets points for everything, and you end up back at the studio. There’s great prizes for the most points, and also a raffle with prizes, too.”
The party will also include food and drinks, family-friendly art activities, demonstrations by local artists, and locally-crafted mugs and pottery for sale. Visit the organization’s website for more details on the Grand Reopening and for summer camp opportunities at www.tetonartscouncil.org.