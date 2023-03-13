The Teton chapter of the national Distinguished Young Women nonprofit held their annual pageant at Teton High School Saturday, March 4th, putting on an impressive performance of a wide variety of talents.
The pageant represents a chance for young women to earn funds that will go towards higher education.
It is an all day affair, with the candidates first holding a luncheon in Victor at West Side Yard prior to completing interviews with judges at the old Ford building north of Driggs.
The interviews, 10 minutes per candidate, consisted of candidates sharing a short bio about themselves and hear about what candidates’ futures and family lives look like.
During the actual pageant, held that evening, the girls performed a variety of talents and demonstrated a fitness routine, strutted down a red carpet in heels (a la a fashion show), and then each answered a question in front of the auditorium to test their public speaking skills.
The competition is judged as follows: 25% of the score is earned from the interview, 25% is earned from the scholastic (a review of high school transcripts) portion, and the rest from their performances at the pageant.
This year’s 1st-place finisher was Haddie Woolstenhulme, who wowed the judges with her talent of violin prowess, performing the swallowtail jig.
The funds gained from candidates’ results are sent to the national Distinguished Young Women organization, and saved for higher education. When the girls go to college, they contact the national-level organization and the funds are sent directly to the school they chose to attend and cover costs such as tuition, books, and housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.