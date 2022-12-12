It is with great pleasure that I am writing this letter of congratulations and commendation to the Teton Middle School Principal, Brian Ashton and his staff.
As you may know, in school-year 2018-2019, Teton Middle School (TMS) was identified, based on federal regulations, as a low performing school in both ELA and math in Idaho according to State assessment results.
I was fortunate to be assigned as their State Department Idaho Building Capacity (IBC) Mentor. Even though the news was devastating, Principal Ashton rose to the challenge of addressing school improvement with an open mind and a positive growth mindset. TMS was invited to participate in the Idaho State CSI-Up Program focused improving school achievement and the Idaho Building Capacity Project.
Principal Ashton jumped on board and his motto was “We can do this!” Sure enough, when the State looked at identification of low performing schools this past Fall, TMS was not on the list and was able to exit the CSI-Up Program and the Idaho Building Capacity Project based on merit and improvement.
I am extremely proud of the work Principal Ashton and his staff did to raise the level of student achievement at TMS. School improvement has been and will continue to be focus in schools today. Doing the work of school improvement is not an easy process. Fortunately, TMS had Principal Ashton at the helm.
His leadership, organizational skills, and talents never ceased to amaze me and truly set him apart from other school leaders. This showed in his teams’ high level of efficacy and trust. Through his strong leadership skills, ability to develop high levels of trust; put what is best for all students first; develop a robust focus on mission and vision; share and embed an innovative mindset; build and maintain positive relationships with staff and parents; and his grasp of community expertise in creating and leading successful teams and organizations; the school made many positive changes and had many outstanding successes.
Through high levels of commitment and dedication from the principal, various teams and the staff as a whole, TMS was able to identify needs and make necessary changes to programs, policies, schedules, and curriculum.
They came up with several innovative concepts they infused into their school that put students first and nurtured a positive and healthy school culture and climate. Some those included: a revamped student leadership model which included Latino’s in Action; implemented a Word of the Week Program; executed of the TMS schoolwide teacher instructional “Toolkits”; revamped advisory classes to facilitate meaning relationships between staff and students; set a new focus on teaching, instruction, and learning using a viable curriculum and formative assessment data; employed student/teacher relationship building activities; developed and instigated the Teton/TMS data set, and enacted a new 4+1 Innovation.
Program to better engage student’s in their learning. Together those concepts and many more all contributed to high levels of student engagement, performance, and overall school improvements that were amazing and were just what needed to exit the CSI-Up Program. In closing, once again congratulations to Principal Aston and his team!
It has truly been my honor and a privilege to serve as a Capacity Builder at TMS. Teton School District has much to be proud of, especially, Principal Ashton, the TMS staff, and the progress the students continue to make.
