...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 3 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Ashton,
Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Driggs, ID - Two months ago, I stepped into the role of Director of Shelter Operations at PAWS of Teton Valley. Although my family has supported the animal shelter for over 20 years through volunteering, donations, and adopting animal buddies, I’m embarrassed by how much I didn’t know. I was surprised to find out that PAWS doesn’t own or operate a shelter in Jackson. There were more surprises to follow.
In 2022, PAWS acquired the Teton Valley Animal Shelter, which was becoming insolvent. I knew about its history of financial ups and downs, even to the point of hardworking staff and board directors paying out of their pockets for pet food and other essentials; making do with any help available to ensure that the dogs and cats received adequate care. Our community owes a debt of gratitude to those workers and volunteers who worked nearly around the clock to keep the doors open through many tough years. Thank you.
Without this shelter, there would be no option for lost/found, stray, or owner-relinquished pets in eastern Idaho because every other shelter only serves the town/county where it resides. If the shelter were to close, Teton Valley animals would have no resources and nowhere to go. We operate the only open-admission animal shelter between Victor and Rexburg, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello, and we follow a no-kill policy.
PAWS is unique in many ways from other animal shelters and rescues. Most animal shelters provide one service to their community: safe shelter for lost, stray, abandoned animals until they can be reunited with their owners or rehomed. Rescue organizations may go to other communities and pull animals out of over-crowded shelters, but they don’t accept or prioritize local stray pets or owner surrenders.
PAWS accepts stray and owner-relinquished pets in Teton Valley and we offer social services aimed at reducing the number of pets entering local shelters. Our veterinary MedFund and spay/neuter subsidy vouchers have been enthusiastically used by valley pet owners. No other organization in our region is doing what PAWS is doing today.
After running the shelter now for more than a year, PAWS has learned the following:
Our facility will need to be replaced within five years
There is low awareness about the number of animals that come through our shelter
There is a lack of knowledge about the services we provide in Teton County, Idaho vs. Teton County, Wyoming.
PAWS local services include:
Safe shelter for all lost, found, stray and owner-surrendered pets
Animals seized as the result of arrests
Short-term emergency boarding to help families stay with their pets during crisis
Dogs on rabies quarantine or bite-holds
Feral cats – trap/neuter/return services
Disaster sheltering
The reality is that shelter pet populations in Teton Valley are high in comparison to the population. In the 15-months since we opened, PAWS has cared for 545 local, homeless pets. Out of these, only 8 cats and 107 dogs were reclaimed by their owner. That left 430 animals in this community that needed to be rehomed in the last 15 months. Recently, we were at full capacity for dogs and had to start a waiting list. Regional shelters often reach maximum capacity, too, and reach out to us for help.
With the volume of animals needing care in Teton Valley, PAWS had to increase our staff. We now have 10 shelter staff members providing care for 30 - 50 animals seven days per week, 10 hours per day.
We cannot be sustainable without community support. The annual operating budget for the shelter is $650,000. As of today, we do not receive funding from the County, the City of Driggs, nor Tetonia. The City of Victor sent PAWS a donation of $5,000 through Tin Cup in 2022, which we appreciate. Currently, only 18% of needed funds come from donors in Teton Valley. We can’t operate on 18% of our budget, and without any municipal support. Lack of adequate local funding is the reason all the other organizations that tried to run this shelter no longer exist.
I was asked recently if I had a vision for the future of our community shelter and I said the first thing that came to mind: Let’s envision Teton Valley without a viable shelter and have that scenario fuel our efforts.
