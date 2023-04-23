In an article that appeared in Teton Valley News April 19 about PAWS Animal Shelter, I wrote that “we (PAWS) do not receive funding from the County…” It’s correct that PAWS hasn’t received funding from the County over the past 16 months although contract negotiations are ongoing. Past owners of the community shelter have received annual grants ranging from $9,600 in 2014 to $20,000 in 2021. Using current costs, $20,000 would cover about 12 days of shelter operations, which would be appreciated. Still, the reality exists that prior owners haven’t been able to make ends meet through private donations and County funding. PAWS is working hard to break through this history of insolvencies. And yes, we need your support.
There’s a significant burden of responsibility on our County, TCSO, and our animal shelter to meet even the minimum standards of Idaho statutes and county ordinances pertaining to animal care, cruelty and control of loose, stray, or dangerous pets. The human population is growing within our borders, bringing more dogs and cats on top of stressing an aging infrastructure of roads, bridges, sewage facilities, clean water, etc.
It’s up to our community to decide how important it is to have a sustainable, functioning animal shelter, and to help our County representatives manage a budget that reflects a low taxable income base. How can we all help? Become informed about the process by getting involved in the issues that matter to you. Learn from the people who are directly engaged in the sustainability of our County.
PAWS welcomes your questions and ideas! Get in touch via info@pawsoftv.org or give us a call at 208-354-3499.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.