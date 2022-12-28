Wow! This is already the Teton Valley News’ final edition of 2022. Time flies when you’re having fun... It also flies when there are so many happenings across our community.
In this edition you will find a selection of some of our favorite stories from 2022. Each was selected based journalistic excellence, impact to the community, and the ability of individuals to contribute to the community.
There were many stories that were not selected that easily could have been, but that is why we have 52 seperate editions. It is a tall task to go through all of them and pick the best.
Of note, reporter-turned-editor Connor Shea was named the 2022 Idaho Press Club’s Rookie of the Year out of all weekly publications in the state of Idaho. Shea also won the top prep story of the year for his piece on the Teton Valley Cutthroats seniors, the first group to play all the way through the program. Former TVN editor Julia Tellman also won top buisness report for her piece on the closing of Grumpy’s Goat Shack.
As always, we thank you, our dedicated readership, for your continued support. Feel free to let us know how we are doing, what you’d like to see more of, and what else we can do to better serve the Teton Valley community.
We are extremeley proud to be your newspaper on record for the last 113 years.
