I want to clarify to Jan Betts that I just mentioned “chair” in my letter so I wouldn’t be pointing fingers at a name. I guess I was just trying to not identify Ralph as the author. Guess I could have gotten around it by saying “ the Legislative District 35 Chair said”.

In your rebuttal you mention I might have taken his comments “out of context”, maybe your readers should be the judges. His exact quote was “What is happening is that a Super Majority (Idaho Republicans) wields so much power that it’s almost like other out -of -control phenomenon in which it lurches from side to side in an unpredictable and often damaging rampage. On a good day, the Legislature relies on the votes from Democrats to bring it back to center but on a bad day, the “ultra right wing Christian Nationalist crazies” veer the Legislature over the edge”.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.