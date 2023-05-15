I want to clarify to Jan Betts that I just mentioned “chair” in my letter so I wouldn’t be pointing fingers at a name. I guess I was just trying to not identify Ralph as the author. Guess I could have gotten around it by saying “ the Legislative District 35 Chair said”.
In your rebuttal you mention I might have taken his comments “out of context”, maybe your readers should be the judges. His exact quote was “What is happening is that a Super Majority (Idaho Republicans) wields so much power that it’s almost like other out -of -control phenomenon in which it lurches from side to side in an unpredictable and often damaging rampage. On a good day, the Legislature relies on the votes from Democrats to bring it back to center but on a bad day, the “ultra right wing Christian Nationalist crazies” veer the Legislature over the edge”.
Maybe he didn’t mean ALL Republicans, but maybe we should stop talking about ANY of our fellow Idahoans as “crazies”, because as a Republican we could certainly say that and more about the way the Democrats are running our country now. I doubt many people can agree that Democrats aren’t bringing anything to “center” nationally in the last two years! In some ways our country is unrecognizable because of new Democratic rules in the last two years! I’m sure most people in general see the damage this Administration has done to the American people when they go to the gas pump, go food shopping and pay their electric bills and that’s without touching on the 3+ million people who have come into our country unvetted that WE as taxpayers are paying for.
In fact even though Republicans in the Idaho legislature occasionally make what was called “decisions to veer them over the edge”, maybe you should be grateful to live in Idaho, where the air is clean, the crime is low, we have budget surpluses instead of deficits, the power comes on when you need it and most people are happy and honest, unlike states run by many “uncentered” Democrats right now. I think people have been programmed on both sides to be hateful and look for the bad in situations and people, and maybe if we sat down across the table (would you be willing?), we could show people how to “come to center” on saying nice things about our fellow Idahoans. Instead people only listen to a newscaster who has hateful intent tell them what Republicans or Democrats mean—that’s programming that’s many times off base!
I truly think Republicans want many of the same things as the Democrats but people refuse to climb the wall to see what their neighbor truly has on their mind, and you know how well mind reading works! Maybe you and I should come to “center” and meet because most often one side is not always right!
