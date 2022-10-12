The City of Victor formally opened the bidding process for the sale of its beleaguered Public Works Facility on 32 Elm St (and 53 Fir St.) at the September 28th City Council meeting.
Council finally approved a motion to open the bidding process after heated debate centering on specifics such as zoning as well as wider-ranging tangents focusing on the city’s overall workforce housing strategy. Council first heard the public hearing on September 14th, although the debate forced a continuation.
Sealed bids for the property will now be accepted through October 27th, 2022, at 2:00 pm after the previous deadline of October 6th, 2022 was deemed impossible after the continuation.
At the meeting on the 28th, council had a slightly different resolution on hand compared to the original resolution brought to council on the 14th of September.
The updated resolution required the bidder to agree to submit a zone change application for the property to change from Industrial-Flex to Commercial Mixed-Use (CX) within one year of close of escrow. This clause, 3-d in the resolution, was the subject of the only amendment to the resolution on the night.
The amendment specifies that instead of requiring the bidder to submit a zone change from Industrial-Flex to CX, the bidder is required to apply for a zone change, within one year of close of escrow, to bring the property to anything other than Industrial-Flex, Industrial-Light, Industrial-Heavy, Commercial-Heavy, or Commercial-Corridor zoning districts.
The amendment was a result of council wanting to restrict what developers would plan to put there by requiring the zone change. Council debated and figured out it would be easiest to exclude the zoning districts they didn’t want rather than require the districts they wouldn’t mind seeing.
Besides the zoning-focused amendment, the only debate was about the city’s overall workforce housing strategy.
Some members of council, namely councilwomen Amy Ross and Emily Sustick, attested to workforce housing being a priority concern when selling the property in question and when thinking about the funds from the sale. Councilwoman Muncaster seemed to be of the same train of thought.
“I know we keep saying that housing is a priority. In listening to this we keep asking these questions and you keep telling us that this is maybe not an appropriate time to have conversations about housing and affordability. I personally feel like then when are we going to have them?” asked Ross.
“That (housing) is a priority that we have established and I think until we are able to have those conversions in a productive way, where we are making progress, then it is going to continue to come up in these places that are maybe less appropriate,” Ross continued.
Mayor Will Frohlich, along with city administrator Jeremy Besbris and city attorney Herb Heimerl, believed the number one priority was replacing a decrepit public works facility.
“Obviously we know housing is a priority,” said Will Frohlich, but Frohlich also stressed that they believed it was a “separate conversation” from the issue at hand.
“This conversation in my mind is not (about) solving for affordable housing, it’s (about) solving to build a public works facility where we can have the resources and the bandwidth to provide service to the community,” said Frohlich.
“That growth comes with housing and businesses. We have to have the capability to plow the roads properly, to hire more public works staff, to have the ability to care for equipment instead of it depreciating outside,” said Frohlich.
Councilwoman Stacy Hulsing, relatively indifferent throughout most of the debate, deescalated the conversation by pointing out that regardless of what the priority is, no funds will be acquired, instead only spent if the sale does not move forward.
“Selling this land will get us the money that we need for a new facility, and we do still own other pieces of land,” said Hulsing. “But, if we are just holding onto this land with the hopes of ‘someday we can develop all these lands for housing’, that is great, but in the meantime, if we need a new public works facility, selling this land can give us that.”
Hulsing also pointed out that if the land does not sell, funds for the new Public Works facility will have to be drawn out of the Local Option Tax, nullifying a large chunk of the city’s income. She continued on to suggest that if the LOT funds were allowed to build up, that in time could give Victor more substantial funds to put toward housing initiatives.
Regardless of if (or when) the 32 Elm property sells through the bidding process, the new Public Works facility will still go forward as council is expected to take action later this month on approving a financing mechanism through Zion Bank to start the construction as soon as possible.
Victor will require each bidder to oblige the city’s request for a right of continued occupancy for either 18 months after the bid is accepted or the completion of the public works facility, whichever comes first.
If no bids are received, then the city can open the sale of the property to a more traditional real estate transaction. The bidding process is required through state statute. The minimum bidding requirement is $1.8 million.
Look for more information about the bidding process and bid submission details in the legals section on B11.
