The City of Victor formally opened the bidding process for the sale of its beleaguered Public Works Facility on 32 Elm St (and 53 Fir St.) at the September 28th City Council meeting.

Council finally approved a motion to open the bidding process after heated debate centering on specifics such as zoning as well as wider-ranging tangents focusing on the city’s overall workforce housing strategy. Council first heard the public hearing on September 14th, although the debate forced a continuation.

