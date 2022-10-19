At its October 4th city council meeting the Driggs city council discussed the upcoming dark skies ordinance compliance date of March 19, 2023. The original ordinance was passed on March 19th, 2013.
After having had nearly a decade to prepare for the compliance date, council is just now getting around to strategizing on how to not only get residents under compliance but also come into compliance itself.
The main challenge for Driggs will be updating its streetlights to abide by the 2013 ordinance.
The first concern council discussed pertained to how the city can administer compliance and perform enforcement. Council discussed the pros and cons of forming either an informal or a formal committee.
The pros of a formal committee would be that, as an extension of the City of Driggs, enforcement could be administered through it. A formal committee would also be able to more easily be a recommending body. The cons were that it would be subject to the processes of open meeting laws and would require staff time and oversight.
If the council were to form an informal committee, the group would have flexibility and independence from the city, but would likely not be able to assist in the enforcement of the code or serve in a recommending capacity.
Ralph Mossman, a former city councilor who has a solid working relationship with the nonprofit Wyoming Stargazing, is confident that if the city were the entity asking people to come into compliance residents would feel less inclined to oblige.
“It is just about helping people who need help. We want to try to make it feel like the government isn’t telling them where to point their lights when there are actually private citizens who care about it,” said Mossman.
“Most residential violations are really cheap. There are not many that are a big deal. Some of them it’s just getting a new lightbulb,” said Mossman. “It’s easy to talk to people because it’s not a big deal.”
Mossman pointed out that most of the violations are commercial, and to an even larger extent, municipal. The council then agreed that it would be best to have an informal committee raise the issue with private citizens while a more formal committee recommended compliance solutions for commercial and municipal entities.
“I really see this as something the city has to take the forward motion of mitigating our street lights and lights first and foremost and making that a priority,” said Driggs Mayor August Christensen. Most of the non-compliant lights are on Little Ave., Fifth St., and Ross Ave., as well as some in Shoshoni Plains.
With the budget that public works has approved this year a retrofit will be possible for all of Shoshoni Plains, according to public works director Jay Mazalewski.
Mazalewski also stated that he believed the more grievous offense to be the lights on Driggs-owned properties, particularly if compliance is being asked of landowners with similar lighting issues.
“One major thing that I have seen that is even more egregious than our street lights is our building lights and lack of compliance on all of our public facilities. This building (City Hall), the industrial building, the airport facilities, if you look at those lights, and you were looking to enforce on other buildings, that is a larger concern to me than our streetlights,” said Mazalewski. “If we are asking these things of private entities and buildings, we should have our lights in line.”
The streetlights are exempt from the current code and do not need to be compliant at the date, but Mazalewski stressed public works will be continuing those efforts.
Some members of council were supportive of a Mossman-suggested amendment to the code that could potentially push the date until the time that the city came into compliance with its building lights.
Mayor Christensen stressed that the city has had 10 years to come into compliance, and was uncomfortable with extending the date if no serious, tangible efforts had been made by the City.
“I do think there needs to be some kind of a decision connected with this end date that was set almost 10 years ago. We need to make some kind of a definitive decision,” said Christensen. “If we don’t say anything, and March 19th comes around and people are wondering if they will be getting tickets, we need to be clear about our decision as a city.”
To end the discussion, Mayor Christensen reminded council that they cut lighting from this year’s city budget, and encouraged council to “make a commitment” after gathering more information.
