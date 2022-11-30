The Teton County Joint Housing Authority deferred deciding at its November 16th meeting on which developer to pick for the long-anticipated Sherman Park affordable housing project in Victor.
Northwest Real Estate Capital Corp (the developer of the Depot Square affordable housing project in downtown Driggs) was joined by the Snavely Group in submitting a submission of qualifications for the project.
Both firms were the only applicants to respond for the Sherman Park Project when the JHA put out a request for qualifications last month.
The JHA decided to kick back the issue to the Victor city council, which will hear presentations from both developers and provide a recommendation to the JHA at its December 14th regular city council meeting.
The Sherman Park project will be built on land leased by Victor via a 99-year ground lease to the JHA who will have most of the control over the project’s development.
In the lease agreement’s Memorandum of Understanding between Victor and the JHA, the city did retain some control by requiring the JHA to allow Victor the opportunity to make recommendations concerning the project.
Commissioner Troy Butzlaff and Chair Shawn Hill were at odds on this stipulation, with Hill wanting to select a developer then and there, which the housing authority does have the say on, while Butzlaff stressed the importance of giving Victor the opportunity to make a recommendation on who is selected.
It is important to note that the project is outlined to allow occupants the opportunity to have the ability to own their spaces, instead of renting them.
“I’m reluctant to kick it back to the city council because we’ve already engaged them and they’ve agreed to an MOU that not only establishes this project will be ownership, but the housing authority picks the developer and Snavley said that they would not consider ownership,” said Hill. “Northwest said they would.”
“May I remind the chairman that the agreement between the City and the JHA does require that the city provide input, a recommendation, and you’re denying them that opportunity to provide that recommendation,” said Butzlaff. “I think it’s important the Victor city council has that say and they make a recommendation back to the JHA so that we can then decide if we want to honor what council says or go a different direction.”
The Memorandum of Understanding states, in paragraph 3, that the “City may appoint a representative to participate in the review process of any proposals received in response to the RFP. The city representative shall participate in the review process established by the Authority.”
Hill has been operating under the guise that Butzlaff is the city representative in question.
“My understanding is that you (Butzlaff) are the representative that we have fulfilled,” said Hill. “We really value your feedback in that capacity. I’m really concerned about going astray from this agreement not only because it throws us off track in terms of our own internal timelines, but I don’t like the precedent it sets.”
Butzlaff denies that he was the city’s representative.
“I have not been designated by the VCC to be their representative,” said Butzlaff. “The mayor sent me to basically provide comment (as commissioner) and input and to be a liaison in my capacity as a contractor to the city of Victor, but I am not the city’s representative.”
Other board members of the JHA largely kept to themselves through the debate, but Commissioner Chris Jones stated it would be best to take the time and examine the decision further.
“I think doing this right is more important than doing it quick. It’d be nice to balance both, but I’d be in favor of taking a deeper look at this,” said Jones.
Commissioner Halle Poirier also had some doubts, mainly focused on Snavley’s relative lack of materials compared with NWRECC’s submission and that NWRECC was more open to occupant ownership possibilities.
“We didn’t see any numbers. We didn’t see any designs, which may or may not have been requested,” said Poirier. “They were not agreeable to ownership. They were more of a rental unit project. I believe that doesn’t really go with our sort of mission.”
After Hill and Butzlaff’s back-and-forth, Hill relented after acknowledging that Butzlaff was not the city’s designated representative and Victor would not have the opportunity to make a recommendation.
“If you are declaring that you’re not the authorized representative in paragraph three, then I think we should seek that representative and ask them to join the review committee,” said Hill.
Butzlaff, after seeing his reasoning prevail, stated the next steps by outlining what the Victor city council will do.
“I’m here to represent the City of Victor per the Mayor. He requests that the Housing Authority refer this matter back to the VCC for presentations by the two developers on December 14th after which the city council will give their input, feedback, and recommendations to be given at the Mayor’s request,” said Butzlaff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.