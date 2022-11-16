I wish to tell Legislative District 32 that it has been an honor serving you and doing my best to protect your God-given rights. Those rights are under attack more than ever, and I am sorry that the new District 35 selected a Republican nominee that will not protect those rights very well, in my opinion. Instead, I am confident he will help government grow. In return, this promotes the violation of your rights.
I am disappointed in some Republican voters in the new District 35. I have always been honest and forthcoming with my constituents. Granted, I know the biggest reason that I lost the primary election was because of the Democrat crossover vote. Hundreds of Democrats crossed over into our Republican primary election with the single goal of voting against me. Dozens of them emailed me or messaged me telling me this, gloating about it. What does that tell you? Democrats crossing over to vote me out? This doesn’t happen to lukewarm Republicans or RINOs. Besides this fact, some Republicans still voted for a liberal candidate. There were roughly 9000 votes in my primary election this year. I lost by about 300. I also lost because the 2nd most ever spent in a legislative race in Idaho history was spent against me. They spent $250,000 dollars to get me out of office.
They used lies that I wanted to defund the police and that I didn’t support the military. These two lies are absurd. I am ex-law enforcement, and I am a veteran. I voted for the Idaho State Police appropriations bills every year. I voted for their supplemental appropriation bill in 2021. In 2020, I voted against bringing more ISP troopers into the Capitol Building. They made the case that they needed them in case we had a January 6th type “insurrection” at our Capitol Building. I said hogwash to that, and I wanted our troopers to be out in the field protecting Idahoans, not people that think they are elites in Boise. I voted against a National Guard bill this year because it was full of stimulus funds. I never supported any spending of stimulus money that puts our grandkids in debt and that has caused this horrible inflation. I always had a good reason for everyone of my votes and anyone could have asked me at any time regarding why I voted a certain way.
During the 2022 Republican convention, most delegates voted ‘yes’ on a rule to stop the Democrat crossover vote. This now must pass the winter meeting of the Republican state central committee. For Caribou and Bear Lake Counties constituents, I know Senator Mark Harris campaigned with Josh Wheeler. This is probably one factor as to why I lost Caribou County. Senator Mark Harris voted against this rule change at the Republican convention. He usually has a convenient excuse for why he votes inconsistent with conservative values. Josh Wheeler is a proven Democrat and Senator Harris knows this. I have no problem with Senator Harris on a personal level; I just don’t like his non-conservative voting record and the fact that he helped put a Biden-voter into office (soon to be). Senator Harris’s voting record is on display with the American Conservative Union, not just the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Make sure you look beyond last years score with the ACU, because that was an easy scoring year.
Representative Gibbs’s voting record is no different and he also supported Wheeler and donated to his campaign. I am the highest scoring Idaho legislator ever with the American Conservative Union. That may appear as bragging, but it is a fact.
I published documentation that Wheeler voted in the 2020 Democrat primary. This is on record with the Secretary of State’s office. I produced testimony from individuals that he told them he voted for Joe Biden. These people were his close friends that got fed up with his dishonesty. I produced evidence that he supports Black Lives Matter (a terrorist organization full of thugs) and social justice. I produced evidence that he said he was proud of his daughter for voting for Joe Biden. Radio personality Neal Larson helped expose Josh Wheeler as a Democrat and Mr. Wheeler couldn’t give Neal a straight answer to save his life when asked if he voted for Biden in the 2020 general election or if he voted in the 2020 Democrat primary. Instead, he gave Neal some nonsense that if he voted in the 2020 Democrat primary, it was on accident. Who votes on a Democrat ballot by accident? This is your incoming legislator. Good luck to you in getting real transparency or honesty from him. Whether you like me or not, you always knew exactly where I stood and I was always transparent, even if it cost me votes. I never tried to play two sides or several groups. I stood for what I believe in, freedom for my constituents.
Naturally, I am extremely disappointed with the primary results from Caribou County. I know most of you got away from the good-ol boy club mentality when you elected me in 2018 and re-elected me in 2020. I am saddened to see that some of you have returned to it. I know I have made mistakes as a legislator. I know my passion can get me in trouble. I also have a light-hearted side that can get me into trouble, as well. I like to have fun with my colleagues and play practical jokes on them, at times. However, ask yourself this. Would you rather have a ‘yes’ man that is coming into office or someone that gets angry because of the wrong doings taking place in our government? I will always be passionate, and I do not apologize for that. Despite my weaknesses, I know I have always told you how it is from my perspective and never given you a run around answer like so many politicians do. You have always known where I stand. That has never been in question with me. Never. I am passionate about protecting God-given rights and I know I have done my best to stand for yours and your families. I advocated for so many people and businesses during the unconstitutional COVID lockdowns. I got governments to back off from the people in several situations.
Your incoming legislator for the new District 35, Wheeler, supported ALL the Governor’s decisions and his lockdowns/mask mandates. You have now gotten the opposite of me with Josh Wheeler. That really saddens me, because there are so many conservative patriots in the new District 35.
I know I probably sound bitter, but people will purposely mistake this passion and fact explaining for being bitter. I am not bitter but concerned. Of course, I am disappointed in what transpired. Nevertheless, I was also relieved that I lost to an extent. It took a great toll on me and my family to be in office for the last 4 years. I started a new insurance business, and I am relieved I have more time to work on that. I will enjoy the next two years being out of office and having that burden lifted. I will still be involved. I will then see what 2024 brings for my future in Idaho politics.
God bless you and your families. Yes, this extends to those who voted against me or do not like me. I am not a shallow man and do not hold grudges. I sincerely wish the best for all of you. I will officially be out of office on December 1st. Thank you so much District 32 constituents! I have made so many lifelong friends and love so many of you. God cares about you, and I know he cares about freedom. Stand up for freedom, it may help to save your soul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.