I wish to tell Legislative District 32 that it has been an honor serving you and doing my best to protect your God-given rights. Those rights are under attack more than ever, and I am sorry that the new District 35 selected a Republican nominee that will not protect those rights very well, in my opinion. Instead, I am confident he will help government grow. In return, this promotes the violation of your rights.

I am disappointed in some Republican voters in the new District 35. I have always been honest and forthcoming with my constituents. Granted, I know the biggest reason that I lost the primary election was because of the Democrat crossover vote. Hundreds of Democrats crossed over into our Republican primary election with the single goal of voting against me. Dozens of them emailed me or messaged me telling me this, gloating about it. What does that tell you? Democrats crossing over to vote me out? This doesn’t happen to lukewarm Republicans or RINOs. Besides this fact, some Republicans still voted for a liberal candidate. There were roughly 9000 votes in my primary election this year. I lost by about 300. I also lost because the 2nd most ever spent in a legislative race in Idaho history was spent against me. They spent $250,000 dollars to get me out of office.

