At a January 11th special meeting the Teton County Board of County Commissioners talked exclusively about their priorities with Bob Heneage and Mike Whitfield now sworn in for their new terms.
The agenda was designed to facilitate discussion on some of the most impactful issues that the BoCC will be dealing with over the years to follow. The next BoCC election will occur two years from last November when Chair Cindy Riegel’s term will be up.
Each commissioner brought 5-10 items they want to work on, and their next priorities meeting will focus on boiling down the list they created.
Commissioner Bob Heneage kicked off the meeting with his priorities, which included the modernization of county code, representing Teton County Idaho in the Grand Targhee expansion process, reworking the probation system, retaining a consultant to facilitate transportation planning, and further empowering the Teton County Joint Housing Authority.
Heneage also wants to take a hard look at finalizing the capital improvement plan, getting involved in Driggs and Victor’s water and wastewater treatment plan discussions, diversifying county revenue services, finalizing and reworking the county snow plowing map, and giving a hard look at the five-county youth detention and treatment center.
Heneage by far had the longest list, with both Riegel and Whitfield agreeing with all as priorities.
Riegel mentioned the upcoming discussions with the three Teton Valley cities regarding Areas of Impact (AOI) and reworking the road and bridge department in addition to other previously mentioned priorities.
Whitfield began by stressing his focus on improving conservation efforts, fostering better communications with the three city governments, building off of the new Land Development Code, and recreation planning for the Teton River.
It is fair to say that the commissioners have their work cut out for them with such an exhaustive list.
While all the issues will be top of mind, the three that undoubtedly had the most discussion during the meeting were the five-county youth treatment center agreement, the upcoming AOI discussions, and county snowplowing responsibilities.
Five County
The five-county youth detention and treatment center, located in St. Anthony, is in short a half-youth detention facility and half-youth treatment center.
Heneage wants to give Teton County’s involvement an audit considering that “in my 4 years of being a commissioner we have spent $150k over there and, in the same amount of time, off the top of my head we have had 5 or 6 kids in there.”
“We have to do an analysis and look at what five years looks like in paying dues versus 10 years,” said Heneage.
Heneage is not fully convinced that the investment in the facility is worth it. Riegel remained supportive of Teton County’s involvement, wanting to take a look at how the county can make the facility serve the county better instead of pulling out of the agreement.
“We have to think big-picture long term,” said Riegel. “What might these counties use that facility for instead?”
“It is not Jail, they should help you and want to see you succeed instead of this “You’re going to 5C” (mentality),” said Riegel.
Riegel mentioned that Teton High School has now had to source a school resource officer as misbehavior and drug use have increased on campus.
“There is a school resource officer, and the high school for some reason can’t get a grip on educating children,” said Reigel. “There is a lot of drug use in our high school. It’s creeping into the middle school.”
“If they need cops to help them for (students) bringing vape pens and marijuana to school, then what is going to happen?,” asked Riegel.
Riegel mentioned improving the quality of treatment inside the facility.
They need to up their game on that and make it a desirable place for day or overnight treatment if that is what is required.
The fear is that if Teton County were to pull financial support out, other counties in the agreement may follow suit. Heneage agreed with Riegel that something has to be done.
“I think you’re on the right track because it is a total losing proposition just to continue doing what we’re doing. It gets worse every year by a little bit,” said Heneage.
AOI’s
With the new Land Development Code passed last fall, the county is in the process of negotiating renewed Area of Impact (AOI) agreements between the county and each city.
City AOIs are the lands outside of city limits/jurisdiction and not considered unincorporated county land, instead falling under the code of AOI agreements between each city and the county
In these doughnut-shaped areas, AOI agreements govern the zoning and development around each city. AOI lands are ripe for city annexation, due to the potential for utility hookups.
During the discussion at the meeting, Riegel pointed out that the county will have to approach the AOI negotiations with a new, more rigid, mindset.
“It is almost this Idaho myth that cities have a lot of control over the Area of Impact. The problem with that myth is that the counties have believed it,” said Riegel. “They (the cities) want to control but not provide services.”
Heneage pointed toward the approach Driggs has taken regarding its AOI negotiations.
“Driggs was getting ready to expand all the way to the state line with its AOI,” said Heneage. Driggs AOI currently extends to a north/south line extending north off Old Alta Rd.
Heneage stated that the current view is that the AOIs will shrink significantly.
“The belief is the AOIs are going to shrink significantly, say by 50%,” said Heneage.
Riegel believes the county is handcuffed by past commissioners giving more power to the cities in previous agreements. Victor and Tetonia’s AOIs require a minimum lot size of 2.5 acres, while Driggs has a unique zoning scheme.
“Commissioners of the past gave away the power to the cities to basically, especially Driggs, zone it the way they want it and have their planning and zoning commission make recommendations instead of ours,” said Reigel.
Commissioners expressed the possibility of having to play legal hardball in the negotiations.
“Although we need an agreement, ideally and legally if we wanted to play hardball we could rezone that area of impact tomorrow,” said Riegel. “That is not what we want to do but that is what the law says we can do.”
County Snowplowing Map Finalization
Out of all the issues that were discussed, the only one that elicited an audible sigh before being introduced by a commissioner was the county snow plowing map.
One of county public works’ biggest headaches is the plowing of county roads. With snowplow drivers being in short supply and a very wide range of roads they are responsible for, the high-strung and expensive task of plowing needs to be revisited.
The detailed plowing map, which can be found online, shows that the county plows to nearly every single Teton County boundary.
Heneage badly wants the issue put in the past.
“I had a chat with Daryll (Johnson, county public works director) about this yesterday afternoon and I said I want to get this thing in my rearview mirror. Let’s get it to a point where it is self-propelled. If there are criteria, whether you are on or off the plow map, let’s read up on what those are, and let’s kick the whole thing into gear,” said Heneage.
Each plowing request currently has to go in front of the BOCC. That is something Heneage wants to change.
“Bringing all these requests in front of the commissioners each time is a non-starter from my perspective,” said Heneage. “That’s not how it needs to work,” seconded Riegel.
County clerk Kim Keeley stated the criteria-based approach could be a slippery slope.
“The problem is if you do criteria and roads continue to start meeting that criteria how do we handle the capacity?,” asked Keeley.
“From time to time we may have to adjust the criteria and make them more stringent. We’re just going to have to get it started and see how it goes,” said Heneage, answering Keely’s question.
Riegel didn’t want to lose focus on helping ag operations.
“When we are talking about farm sheds or operations with farmers living in the house, that has to have some representation in the criteria. It is one thing if someone lives way out on South Leigh, one resident, versus our focus on helping these ag operations keep operating,” said Riegel.
She then went on to the idea of putting it into the subdivision approval process.
“Once that farm is subdivided, it should be no more. There is no guarantee that once it is subdivided, just because they have 3 houses, is going to get plowed either. That has to get inserted into our subdivision approval process. We can say well, we approve this, but we won’t be able to plow out there,” said Riegel.
“We can just start making it clear that we can’t prevent your subdivision but we don’t have to plow to it,” said Reigel.
“You’re preaching to the choir,” said Heneage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.