The Teton County Clerk’s office had a smooth election day on Tuesday, November 8th.
By the morning of Wednesday, November 9th, everything turned upside down.
In a second straight year of ballot and counting mishaps, County Clerk Kim Keeley’s office had some extra tough realities after an entire box of ballots, 402 of them, were found sealed the morning after the initial unofficial results of the 2022 Election were shared.
Last year, two voters in Zone 4/Precinct 4 received incorrect ballots. This year, officials “just didn’t see” a sealed box of absentee ballots in the ballot box vault according to Keeley.
Keeley’s Election Director, Jenifer Shaum, caught the discrepancy when a tally of absentee ballots issued did not match the tally of absentee ballots received and counted on Election Day.
The error was caught during a routine post-election review the morning after initial unofficial election results were shared.
“My Elections Director (Shaum) was starting the post-election review. I don’t do much hands-on with that, but she came in around 9:30 am and we found out we didn’t count a box of ballots. She had noticed a big discrepancy between the issued and received ballots,” said Keeley.
Ballot boxes are sealed with a numbered tag and double-verified with a document containing a matching number set at the bottom of each box before any ballots make their way in.
Once filled with votes, each ballot box is picked up by two election officials who drive each box back to the courthouse to store filled boxes in a vault. Two people accompany each box at all times, except when the boxes are locked in the vault.
Before being counted, the seal of the box is broken and matched with the number on the document underneath all of the ballots. While removing all of the boxes from the vault on election night, officials simply did not see the missing box, leaving it in the vault.
“It was just sitting back, we had them all stacked in front, and from what I understand it was in a different corner and they just didn’t see it,” said Keeley.
The missing ballots would ultimately confirm, and widen the margins of, the results from Election Night.
Incumbent Bob Heneage, ahead in the District 3 race by only 8 votes after the first unofficial results, would see his margin of victory jump to 121 votes. Incumbent Mike Whitfield, leading by 228 votes on the Election Night results, would see his margin of victory increase to 375 votes.
Even though the ‘missing’ box of ballots did not affect the outcome, it is still a very tough look for the Clerk’s office.
“When you know you haven’t counted a box, there is definitely five minutes of shock. It is not what you want to hear. It’s a tough one,” said Keeley.
Keeley’s explanations ranged from a simple gaff to a personal medical emergency to a lack of funding/staff and human exhaustion.
“Leading up to election day, everything went well with early voting. All of our various software worked well and there were no major bumps. Election day went smooth with only some issues down in Victor with some E-Poll books but they were figured out in the morning,” said Keeley.
Things seemed to be going great through Election Night, even considering Keeley suffered a brief medical emergency.
While going to pick up ballots Tuesday night from Precinct #1, located at the LDS church in Tetonia, Keeley came down with a sudden and major nosebleed that required a trip to the emergency room at TVH.
“Frankly, I think me ending up in the emergency room threw a cog in the day. It is a little shocking to see your boss like that,” said Keeley.
“Jenifer (Shaum), who is my elections director, is also my Chief Deputy. She oversees personnel issues and steps in everywhere. I think that getting another at least part-time person to help relieve the pressure on her so she can focus more on the elections will help,” said Keeley.
“The state requires that we get the initial results out that night. You’re dealing with people who have been working 20 hours that day and 20 hours the days leading up to it. You’re not at your sharpest when you are trying to come up with and look over 17 pages of numbers,” said Keeley.
Keeley wanted to remind people that at the end of the day, it is humans who are in charge of the process.
“It all comes down to humans who are doing this. The system has so many checks and balances to try to find human error and in my experience, the checks and balances have all worked,” said Keeley.
Teton County’s top election official stressed that those checks and balances did their job effectively after the identification of the mishap.
“We identified the error within 12 hours and had it rectified within 20 hours. That is how it is supposed to work,” said Keeley.
Straightaway after the error was found Keeley immediately contacted the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office to receive guidance and instruction after informing them of the discrepancy.
After that phone call, Keeley sent word out to candidates and party representatives by phone call, informing them that they were invited to convene in the Board of County Commissioner meeting room to watch the ‘missing’ box of ballots be counted and tabulated.
Transparency was paramount for Keeley, who decided to also stream the meeting on Zoom.
“The only way to try and retain the public’s trust is to be as transparent as possible. I was trying to get it out to as many people as we can. I am not trying to hide anything. I am aware of the climate in the county and the country. Elections are tricky and we do the best we can to find mistakes and fix them,” said Keeley.
Keeley will look both internally and externally for solutions to the last 2 years of election gaffes.
“The best external resources are the other 43 clerks in the state. They are by far the best resource. Our new incoming Secretary of State is going to be a great resource. He is viewed as an elections guru and he will make some good changes that will help streamline some things and he will make it easier to get the results out there,” said Keeley. “We have all been writing down ideas and there might be a little reorganization within the staff and try to get budgeted a little more money.”
In the immediate future, Keeley hopes that the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office will select Teton County, which volunteered for an election audit, to be one of the eight counties across the state to receive one.
She also hopes that the canvassing of results, to be completed by the Teton County BoCC on Wednesday, November 16th, will go smoothly.
“Right now we’re focused on finalizing results in the next few days and hopefully the state will do the audit on us,” said Keeley.
