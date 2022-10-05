Opinion: Building community together

Since 2018, football season means something different for the Wheeler family. It’s a reminder of the strength of our community. Each September, we attend a youth football game that doubles as a fundraiser for Primary Children’s Hospital. It’s an event created by wonderful young men and their coaches, who wish to honor the memory of a dear friend — my son, Han. Four years ago, an undiagnosed brain tumor inflicted terrible neurological damage on this bright, funny, lively 9-year-old. The first fundraiser football game was that September.

For six months, our family was in and out of the hospital, hoping to restore Han. In early 2019, the tumor returned, and he passed in late February. Through the entire ordeal, our extended family, friends, neighbors and community rallied around us. They served in ways we couldn’t have imagined. They inspired us to keep moving forward. After Han’s passing, I felt a deep urge to give back to my community. A close friend encouraged me to run for the Ammon City Council, a marvelous experience. In 2021, I felt that call again to serve our community and ran for state representative.

