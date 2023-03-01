There were 191 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between February 19 and February 25th. Officers performed 15 traffic stops, 7 security checks of local businesses, and 10 public assists. There were 9 accidents, 13 slide-offs, 2 DUIs, and 8 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
2/19 — A truck and horse trailer slid off the highway in Driggs around 4 pm. No injuries were reported to the driver or the horses. The truck-and-trailer combo was towed away.
2/19 — A disturbance was reported at an apartment in Victor. Deputies arrived on the scene and any physical altercation was unfounded. The subject was located operating a vehicle and taken into custody for DUI. Another individual on the property was taken into custody on a warrant.
2/19 — In Tetonia, a suspicious person was reported walking in the westbound lane of Highway 33. TCSO deputies made contact with the individual who said he was walking to Rexburg. He was advised to stay off the roadway.
2/20 — Three vehicles were involved in an accident in Driggs. The driver who caused the accident was cited for driving too fast for the conditions.
2/20 — A male subject was taken into custody in Victor and transported to a nearby hospital for a psych evaluation after threatening to kill himself inside his car. The individual had a loaded handgun, which forced TCSO deputies to call Idaho State Police and the special response team, who helped negotiate for the mentally ill person to hand over the weapon. The Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition has many resources available for those struggling with their mental health.
2/20 — Suspicious activity was reported in Tetonia after the reporting party noticed two people in a vehicle yelling at each other. TCSO deputies made contact with the subjects. There was no sign of any disturbance. No report was taken and no arrests were made.
2/20 — In Victor, a reporting party said there was suspicious activity as neighbors were banging pots and pans. Deputies were dispatched and advised there wasn’t any noise coming from the place.
2/21 — A Victor man was charged with a felony DUI after his vehicle went off the roadway and caused property damage. He was taken into custody by TCSO deputies. He was 2x over the legal alcohol limit.
2/21 — Two vehicles were involved in an accident at 7:54 am near 5000 West in Victor. Deputies arrived along with ambulances. Minor injuries occurred. A report was taken for damages. No one was cited.
2/21 — A report was taken of an sick (ill) deer in Driggs. Idaho Fish and Game were advised to look into the matter.
2/21 — In Tetonia, a 30-year-old pregnant woman who was snowed-in, was moved via snowmobile to a neighbor’s house and eventually transported in a vehicle to Madison County hospital to give birth.
2/22 — Two vehicles were involved in an accident in Driggs around 9 am. One driver was cited for driving too fast for the conditions. The two parties exchanged phone numbers and a report was taken for insurance reasons.
2/22 — A hit-and-run accident occurred in Victor on Highway 33 when the reporting party was struck by a white Toyota pickup. The pick-up kept going. TCSO deputies were unable to locate it and are still searching for the damaged white Toyota truck.
2/22 — A moose and calf were reported in a Driggs family’s yard. Idaho fish and game were advised. It’s likely the reporting party is not from the area.
2/22 — Two vehicles were involved in a minor car accident where they both slid off the roadway near Victor. The two parties exchanged info. No injuries were reported and no report was taken.
2/22 — Around 6 pm in Tetonia, a fire was reported near a construction site. TCSO deputies were dispatched to the area where workers had built a small warming fire. It began to get a little bigger than necessary, so workers were advised to simmer down, both the fire and their attitude.
2/22 — In Victor, two vehicles were involved in an accident around 6:15 pm. Deputies made contact. There was minor damage to both vehicles. No report was taken. Phone numbers were exchanged for insurance purposes.
2/23 — A cinnamon black bear cub made its way into a tree in Victor near the elementary school. Idaho fish & game were advised. The cub was euthanized and moved, but unfortunately didn’t survive the experience.
2/23 — An accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound was reported in Tetonia. The injured party accidentally discharged the weapon while holstering the gun. No suspicious activity was reported. No citations were given.
2/23 — In Driggs, a two-vehicle accident occurred around 6 pm. No injuries were reported. One driver was cited for driving without a license. A report was taken for accident damage.
2/23 — After an investigation, TCSO deputies found a wanted subject in Victor who had a warrant out for their arrest. The subject was taken into custody and transported to Bonneville county.
