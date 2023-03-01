There were 191 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between February 19 and February 25th. Officers performed 15 traffic stops, 7 security checks of local businesses, and 10 public assists. There were 9 accidents, 13 slide-offs, 2 DUIs, and 8 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.

2/19 — A truck and horse trailer slid off the highway in Driggs around 4 pm. No injuries were reported to the driver or the horses. The truck-and-trailer combo was towed away.

