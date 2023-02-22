Reading Rose Nicklas’ letter to the editor in last week’s JH News and Guide was a sobering reminder that simply skiing at Grand Targhee can be dangerous, and even life threatening, even when there’s no fault by the skier.
I and everyone I ski with have had close encounters with fast and reckless skiers and snowboarders, almost every time we ski Targhee. We’re constantly looking over our shoulders, we’ll stop along the side of a run and wait for the fast skiers and boarders to go by, and then go again once it’s clear. Even doing that isn’t always enough, as a fast skier/boarder can come up from behind quickly and blow by us. I often don’t feel safe when skiing at Targhee.
Something needs to change. As Rose Nicklas said, those speedsters are taking the fun out of the sport.
So, what can be done? One solution is for the Ski Patrol to show more of a presence on the slopes. Do you ever see ski patrollers out actually patrolling, standing along the side of a run, showing a presence like police officers do to control speeding drivers? I don’t.
I was a Professional Ski Patroller (at a different ski area) in the 1970s, and our boss insisted we show a presence on the slopes. We had to stand along the sides of runs, watching everyone ski by, and when we saw someone skiing recklessly, or too fast for a type of run, we’d follow them to the bottom, give them a warning and tear off a corner of their pass. After a second violation, we’d pull their pass. We didn’t especially like doing that. When we weren’t on top shack duty or doing other work, most of us would rather just be out skiing, but it was also our job to help make skiing as safe as possible for everyone on the mountain.
The ski patrol staff needs to be large enough to both respond to accidents, and spend time patrolling the slopes, creating a visible presence on the mountain – brightly colored jackets would help.
Ski patrolling is more than just taking care of injured skiers and boarders, and picking up the pieces after skiers or boarders crash into people and injure them. It’s also about trying to prevent those crashes from happening in the first place.
