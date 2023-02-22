Reading Rose Nicklas’ letter to the editor in last week’s JH News and Guide was a sobering reminder that simply skiing at Grand Targhee can be dangerous, and even life threatening, even when there’s no fault by the skier.

I and everyone I ski with have had close encounters with fast and reckless skiers and snowboarders, almost every time we ski Targhee. We’re constantly looking over our shoulders, we’ll stop along the side of a run and wait for the fast skiers and boarders to go by, and then go again once it’s clear. Even doing that isn’t always enough, as a fast skier/boarder can come up from behind quickly and blow by us. I often don’t feel safe when skiing at Targhee.

