The day is March 1st, 2023.
In between a pair of winter storms, the skies above Teton Pass begin to show some blue as clouds sink and reveal a fresh layer of pristine snow blanketing slopes on either side of Wyoming Highway 22.
As it is this time of year, there isn’t much time before the next storm hits.
This storm is not carrying snow, however. There is no wind with it, and visibility is so good one can see the top of Mt. Glory through some light lingering clouds.
It came in riding on top of four sets of 18 wheels.
The morning hours brought four commercial semi trucks trying to make the mad dash across this stretch of the Wyoming border. During the peak of the ensuing chaos, all four of these semis would be either stuck on the top of one of lower America’s most dangerous mountain passes or stalled along the roadway.
One glance at Facebook reveals the frustration morning commuters have.
“How many people are late for work, missing an appt, missing a flight, late for class, have to reschedule surgery, missing a meeting, or giving birth in the car? And they’re held up by drivers who think that laws of physics (never mind the road laws) like gravity, lack of friction, and inertia don’t apply to the big heavy rig they’re driving,” said one commenter.
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), the sentiment of many of Teton Valley’s commuters rings true; more and more trailer traffic is trying to cross Teton Pass during the seasonal trailer traffic closure.
Using data gathered from WYDOT’s Teton Pass Weigh-In-Motion System (WIMS), located on the west side of the pass (tracking eastbound traffic), the frequency of trailer traffic during the seasonal closure has steadily increased in the last 5 years.
The Data
In 2018-2019, the earliest available year of data, 361 trailers attempted to cross Teton Pass. Of those, 113 were cited by law enforcement ( a 31% citation rate).
In 2021-2022, 711 trailers were detected heading up WY22 from the west, and 143 were cited (a 20% citation rate).
While 2022-2023 has shown somewhat of a regression from last winter’s high watermark, with 486 trailers counted before March, it remains on pace to take the number two spot in terms of sheer trailer volume. There have been 120 citations handed out so far this winter, representing a 24% citation rate.
“This has been a growing problem since I have been in my position during the last 10 years,” said WYDOT District 3 spokesperson Stephanie Harsha.
Lt. Matt Brackin of the Wyoming Highway Patrol stated that while this year may not be worse than last in terms of sheer trailer volume, it seems worse than last year due to this winter’s more severe weather.
“The thing that is noticeable is that the snow that we are getting all at once, with each storm one after another, more people are getting stuck that are taking the vehicles with trailers over,” said Brackin. “You don’t want the trailer coming over to begin with, but this year is exceptional because of the snow load and the amount of people getting stuck. In a sense, we feel busier because we are managing more stuck vehicles than we have in the past, even though the numbers don’t really show it. The numbers actually show a lighter trend this year.”
Winter ‘22-’23 has been noteworthy in that there is an increase in heavy traffic trying to cross Teton Pass. The WIMS system has counted 95 vehicles weighing over 26k pounds, and 64 weighing over 60k pounds, the maximum allowed weight in summer conditions.
Bracken also stated that it seems most trailer traffic tries to squeak through between the main commuter hours.
“Anecdotally, it seems like late mornings and early to mid afternoons is when we see more trailer traffic,” said Bracken. “If it is commercial trailer traffic coming out of a port in Idaho or further in the northwest, on a typical day shift they are loading on those western coast states and traveling over here, they are hitting it about that time.”
The reasoning Wyoming Highway Patrol gets from most offending drivers is that they are just following directions from their GPS.
“Nine times out of ten that’s the response we get when we talk to them about it,” said Bracken. “It’s the shortest route and they’re using their cell phones and the GPS is routing them that direction.”
Harsha said WYDOT is well aware of the GPS issue and is trying to improve communication with major mapping providers such as Google Maps.
“We have done a number of things over the years to try to address that, especially the commercial vehicles. We’ve added signage, we added WIMS, we’ve tried to add more patrol. The Weigh In Motion does help a little bit because it does send a notification to our communications team for Highway Patrol and if we have a trooper in the area they will respond to that,” said Harsha.
“Our communications team out of Cheyenne has also been in touch with GPS companies like Google Maps, which seems to be the big one, but also other GPS/navigation companies to make sure they receive those notifications of the seasonal closures so they are not routing their folks over that pass. We are still working on that, but that is the next step of what we are doing,” said Harsha.
Trooper Todd Baxter, who is a part of the same troop as Bracken, stated the importance of advising drivers of the seasonal closure well before they get to Teton Pass.
“The vast majority of the semis who come over here have never been here before and have no idea that there is a mountain pass here,” said Baxter. “All they know is that the GPS is telling them this is the fastest route.”
“The thing we need the most is the communication that tells them long before they get here. Once they get here, they feel that they are so out of their way that they are committed,” said Baxter.
Punishment
The penalty each driver faces is dependent upon the specifics of each offense.
The maximum punishment for a single statute infraction can entail a fine of up to $750 with a maximum prison term of 30 days, if the driver is found in violation of WY State Statute 24-1-109. That statute is defined as “Any person who willfully fails to observe any sign, marker, warning, notice, or direction, placed or given.”
“With Teton Pass, we use that sparingly, in cases that are egregious or the person knew the signs were posted and still chose to drive, we’ll use it in that circumstance,” said Bracken.
It may be hard to imagine for locals who drive past the signs regularly, but if there is no proven disregard for the posted signage, law enforcement’s hands are tied.
“A lot of times people tell us they misinterpret the signs, what it means, if it is a commercial trailer or a normal trailer. If they are not intending to blatantly disregard the signage there is a separate statute for that which is akin to disobeying a traffic control device like running a stop sign or another moving violation,” said Bracken. “That fine is about $150.”
Those fines however are the result of only one violation, and if the vehicle is overweight or speeding, additional fines can be tacked on.
“No matter what we find up there, those are the statutes that we use to enforce it. Not to mention if they are overweight. We’ll write them an additional overweight citation if we can prove their weight,” said Bracken.
Harsha attested to a contingent of drivers that simply do not care about the closure, and their only recourse is through enforcement.
“There is still that small number of folks who regardless of how much signage, regardless of them knowing there is a seasonal closure, they run it anyway. That is something that can only be fixed with enforcement,” said Harsha.
Not much state-level help
Bracken’s Highway Patrol troop employs 9 troopers, including himself, who spent 400 hours on Teton Pass in January alone. That number does not count any presence the Teton County Wyoming Sheriff’s Department has.
Bracken’s troop patrols all of Teton County (WY) and about half of Lincoln County, including some of the Salt River Pass, all of the Snake River Canyon, and the Wyoming portion of Teton Pass.
“That is the stretch that we cover and we have 8 troopers, 9 including myself, working two 10-hour shifts 7 days a week. We are typically pretty thin, but we have designated a couple of areas as our strategic targeted areas that we want to patrol and put an emphasis on. One, Snake River Canyon, Two, Teton Pass. Those are our big commuter routes. We want to keep those open and safe as much as possible,” said Bracken.
“If the snow is coming, we know we need to be on the pass. Barring any calls that come in off the pass, we have someone up there almost every shift,” said Bracken.
Wyoming state legislators recently failed to pass a bill, House Bill 43, that would have doubled the $750 fine to $1500, kept the and/or 30 days incarceration, and made it easier to charge people with the more major violation.
“Proof of the existence of the sign, marker, warning, notice or direction placed or given under W.S. 24‑1‑108 located before and in the same direction of travel as the location where the person was cited for violation of this section shall constitute prima facie (on first impression) evidence of a violation of this subsection,” the draft bill stated.
Back in February 2021, Teton County’s State Senator Mike Gireau introduced a bill that would have made it legal for law enforcement to ticket offending drivers via mail instead of having to track down the offending vehicle and issue the ticket in person.
Teton Pass already had camera systems installed to monitor trailer traffic at the time, and the bill would have served as a deterrent since every vehicle could have been cited if the bill had passed. The bill did not pass.
WYDOT, a state agency, can only inform legislation, not influence it.
“There is a lot of discussion, especially from the legislators in that area. WYDOT can’t necessarily advocate for anything as we are a state agency, a resource for the legislators, so we can only provide information to the legislators. We can’t make those decisions, but there has been a lot of discussion about raising fines. It does come up and it is discussed and we are there to provide information to them so they can make the best possible decision,” said Harsha.
Bracken closed out by thanking the commuters that become caught in the middle for their exemplary behavior.
“Our commuters are very well equipped already about what needs to happen and what to expect, and most employers as well in Jackson. It’s unfortunate when people can’t make it to work and when people have to close shop because they can’t get workers over,” said Bracken.
“The best thing to do is to expect that that could happen at any time, be patient like they always have been,” said Bracken. “They know we’re up there and they wave and honk when they see us next to a truck. We know what they mean when they do that. It is appreciated, they know they’re up there with us. I don’t think any of us has ever had any sort of ill comment or trouble at all from anyone commuting. I think everyone understands that this is where we live and this is what we have to do from time to time.”
