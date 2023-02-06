On the morning of January 30th, a mountain lion wandered into a neighborhood near North Leigh Canyon and attacked a family pet, who passed as a result of its injuries.

There was some initial confusion on the location of the attack, with conflicting reports from ISP and the Teton County Sheriff’s office, who both responded to the incident. TCSO sheriff Clint Lemieux confirmed the incident happened northeast of Tetonia.

