On the morning of January 30th, a mountain lion wandered into a neighborhood near North Leigh Canyon and attacked a family pet, who passed as a result of its injuries.
There was some initial confusion on the location of the attack, with conflicting reports from ISP and the Teton County Sheriff’s office, who both responded to the incident. TCSO sheriff Clint Lemieux confirmed the incident happened northeast of Tetonia.
Idaho Fish and Game regional communications manager James Brower was confident that if there was only one incident, “we would have heard about it, and we have not.”
The mountain lion reportedly had occupied a den underneath the family’s deck after pouncing on the pet after it was released out into the yard. Officials eliminated the mountain lion after considering the threat to public safety.
The instance came on the heels of a particularly fierce winter storm, which blanketed the Tetons with around 4 feet of snow, which forced wildlife down into the foothills and lower elevations of the range.
Brower spoke about how the weather forced the cat down into a residential area.
“They tend to follow game animals like deer and elk. And when those animals are coming closer and closer to town, especially in the winter caused by severe winter weather conditions, the predators follow and that can lead them to be very in very close proximity to people and homes where they usually are not for most times of the year,” said Brower.
To mitigate the risk of similar incidents, Brower pointed toward residents adopting a strategy of increased observation near their homes.
“Mountain lions are pretty rarely seen by people, right? We have very robust mountain lion populations throughout most of Idaho, but they’re stealthy. They’re ambush predators, that’s how they like to hunt. You have to be very, very aware. When you live in mountain lion country, you have to make sure you’re looking around,” said Brower.
If you do see a mountain lion near your home, the first thing you should do is put in a call to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
“Definitely call local law enforcement,” said Brower. “That’s number one. Reporting can be an issue… We need timely reporting so that we’re able to help people out and deal with situations. Sometimes we get reports that are two or three days old and by that time animals are long gone.”
Pets may also have a better sense of if there is a predator around, so it is best to keep a close eye on them in mountain lion country.
Brower also advises keeping your pets on a leash, watching the pets’ behavior, do not feed your pet outside or leave their food dishes outside, turn on lights, make noise, and look to ensure the yard is clear of wildlife. In addition, do not assume that a privacy fence will exclude a mountain lion from your yard and accompany your pet outside if possible.
If you are near a mountain lion, however, the last thing you should do is make a run for it, as that is a sign that the lions get from prey.
“If you do come within close proximity to a mountain lion, never, never run away. That’s what their prey does,” said Brower.
Mountain lions do not like eye contact, as it indicates that they have been seen and that their element of surprise, a key element to their hunting strategy, is gone.
“Making eye contact is good. They are stealth predators and they don’t like to be seen. So if they know that they’re being looked at, that kind of gives them pause in most situations,” said Brower.
Intimidation through loud noise is the next step in safe egress from an encounter.
“Slowly back away while maintaining that eye contact and make some noise, you know, very loud voice yelling. You don’t want to do like a high-pitched scream because that can also mimic what their prey usually does. But talking loudly and in as low of a voice as you can is generally helpful. Carrying things with you, like having a bright flashlight, even bear spray is a good thing to have on you,” said Brower.
If things take a turn for the worse and a mountain lion attacks, one’s best bet is to fight back and try and injure and strangle the animal.
“If you ever were attacked, the appropriate thing to do with a mountain lion is to fight back, you know, try to poke them in the eye, dig a finger through the nose. Cats are pretty sensitive to asphyxiation. So if you got them by the throat or something, that’s a pretty good thing to do. But when you do get attacked by a cat, the appropriate action is to fight back,” said Brower.
For more information on dealing with the threat of mountain lions, visit Idaho Fish and Game’s website, and a recently released article titled “Teton Valley seeing increased mountain lion activity due to winter conditions”, published by James Brower.
