Idaho Falls snowmobiler missing in Island Park

Idaho Falls man Michael L. Ferguson, 59, went missing while snowmobiling in Island Park on Saturday. He was located the next day.

 Fremont Sheriff's Office courtesy photo

Missing Idaho Falls snowmobiler Michael L. Ferguson was found alive and well Sunday after going missing on Saturday.

“Mr. Ferguson has been located and is safe,” reported the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.