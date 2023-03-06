Missing Idaho Falls snowmobiler Michael L. Ferguson was found alive and well Sunday after going missing on Saturday.
“Mr. Ferguson has been located and is safe,” reported the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.
Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries reported that Ferguson was located near the Blue Creek Drainage.
“He’s fine,” Humphries said. “He spent the night up there. He obviously had what he needed to survive the night.”
Ferguson became separated from his group Saturday afternoon. He did not have his cellphone with him, Humphries said.
According to weather reports, temperatures in Island Park Saturday night dipped to 20 degrees. The region also experienced six inches of snow.
“The snow is really deep,” Humphries said. “It’s my understanding that he got stuck.”
Humphries credited Fremont Search and Rescue for finding Ferguson.
“Search and Rescue did a great job,” he said. “They were out until one (Sunday) morning.”
Despite being stuck in 20 degree weather and several inches of snow, Ferguson didn’t suffer any injury or illness, Humphries said.
“Everybody is Code 4 — everybody’s OK,” he said.
Ferguson was the second snowmobiler to go missing this year. While Ferguson was found safe, the other snowmobiler, Scott Lavery, 69, of California, was found deceased in Island Park after he was separated from his group of fellow snowmobilers in February.
As more information about Ferguson is made available, the Standard Journal will update this story.
