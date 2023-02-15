At the Driggs City Council February 7th meeting an interesting employee housing proposal was greenlighted by council with widespread support.
The Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) last year submitted a zone change application for their parcel of land just north of the airport along highway 33 with the intent to add housing for not only two ITD employees, but also an Idaho State Police trooper.
The parcel is currently zoned AOI (Area of Impact) C-3 Commercial and Highway services, and the request made would change the zoning to AOI MUE-C Mixed-Use Employment.
The parcel lies not within Driggs city limits, but inside the Driggs Area of Impact.
ITD District 6 traffic materials engineer and Teton Valley Maintenance Shed representative Brian Young stated that the parcel, once given the go-ahead by the Teton County Board of County Commissioners, would see the installation of two housing units for ITD employees and one housing unit for an ISP trooper.
The two ITD employees that serve and plow local highways commute from Ashton, and the ISP trooper, Corporal Spencer Stapp, assigned to Teton County commutes from Rexburg.
“It’s extremely crucial that I be here present in the area that I’m assigned to cover,” said Stapp. “As it sits now, my response time for getting called out for an emergency call is probably about an hour and a half in terms of getting up and getting ready. By living here in the Valley, my response time is down to about 15 minutes. So it’s a significant reduction for times where time is of the essence.”
Young mentioned how critical it is for ITD to have their employees in Teton Valley full-time.
“Those employees work odd hours for plowing. One comes in at 2 a.m. every morning,” said Young. “We want to add housing to the maintenance shed in order to allow those employees to live here in the valley, work within the community, be part of the community, and be able to answer emergency phone calls in a timely manner.”
No changes would be made to the function or structure of the ITD Teton Valley maintenance shed. The proposal is simply to house the ITD and ISP employees that serve Teton County.
ISP has already purchased and moved their housing unit onto the parcel, and given the zone change, would be able to install the structure and house Stapp. ITD is waiting on the go-ahead to purchase, move, and install their desired two housing units.
Council was broadly supportive of the goal of the zone change.
“I think it’s pretty straightforward and staff certainly supports employee housing for ISP and ITD,” said councilman Tristian Taylor.
“I’m in favor. I think this will ultimately make our community safer,” said councilman Miles Knowles.
“This seems very straightforward,” said Councilwoman Jen Calder. “And of course, we’re all in favor of affordable and workforce housing. And I am also in agreement with the recommended conditions.”
The only slight sticking point was that a multi-use pathway easement shall be included in the conditions of approval. That request was met with support from ITD.
The zone change will have a final public hearing before the Board of County Commissioners, who have yet to schedule the hearing. If the BoCC approves the zone change, ITD and ISP will be able to install the units and employees will be able to occupy them.
