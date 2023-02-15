Idaho State Police snow file photo

An impending zone change will allow ISP and ITD to house their employees that serve Teton County on a parcel just north of the Driggs airport.

 Idaho State Police file photo

At the Driggs City Council February 7th meeting an interesting employee housing proposal was greenlighted by council with widespread support.

The Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) last year submitted a zone change application for their parcel of land just north of the airport along highway 33 with the intent to add housing for not only two ITD employees, but also an Idaho State Police trooper.

