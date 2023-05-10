After one of the harshest winters in recent years, Teton Valley’s wildlife is now retreating back to their high alpine havens as the temperatures warm.
This winter brought a bevy of difficulties for our wildlife, including trudging through intense snowfall, a relative lack of food, and one of the more divisive issues, harassment from loose dogs in the cities and county.
These concerns prompted the Teton County Board of County Commissioners to review their dog ordinance, which has seen some difficulty in licensing since the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020.
Per the April 24th BoCC meeting agenda, Teton County has charged a licensing fee of $7.50 for fixed dogs and $32.50 for non-fixed dogs since 2016. These licenses could have been picked up at local veterinary practices, came with a tag, and were synthesized with other local jurisdictions.
“The belief was that the fees collected would eventually pay for an animal control officer,” said County manager Dan Reyes while presenting the item.
Since then, however, those vet practices have stopped offering the tags due to a “lack of enforcement by the county”. The last full year of licensing occurred in 2019, which resulted in $673.50 raised through the ordinance after the cost of the tags was taken out.
Through the winter residents have emailed the county and expressed concern over the issue of dogs harassing wildlife and being a nuisance to those who keep animals on hobby farms.
Commissioners were generally supportive of the current ordinance (2016-1212), although discouraged by the participation of residents in the ordinance.
“At $7.50 per license, that is 100 dogs,” said Commissioner Bob Heneage. “I’m just going to take a wag at this and say that there are more like 5,000 dogs in this valley. It is literally a drop in the bucket. I don’t think there is any expectation the sheriff is going to check each dog.”
“In the event of an incident is when the license starts to take priority or importance,” said Heneage. “We have just left it completely on the public and that is a big part of why the license program has completely fallen fallow. I do think we need to start sending out renewal letters and mount a new campaign to require licensing.”
Heneage continued by mentioning that funding new county positions is “borderline prohibitive” at the current moment, and wants any new animal control officer position to be funded by the public. He mentioned doubling the licensing fee to $15.
“If we could have tags fund the position, or come close to funding a significant portion of the position, that would be the way to go,” said Heneage.
Sheriff Clint Lemieux gave his feedback.
“As long as I have been here we have been dealing with dog-at-large issues,” said Lemieux. “When we get the call we respond to them and handle them accordingly, usually taking them to the shelter.”
The current policy is for the first offense the sheriff’s office will remind owners about licensing and any subsequent offenses will bring about a citation.
“It seems like it is the same dogs that we deal with over and over again, so maybe there is something we could do to increase the fine amount for habitual offenders,” said Lemieux.
Lemieux mentioned that while an animal control officer would be welcomed as a solution, he doesn’t know if that should take priority over the long-standing shortage of deputies.
“A deputy can catch a dog, and can also respond to a domestic or DUI report, where an animal control officer is strictly animal control,” said Lemieux. Lemieux mentioned that they will be asking for more equipment to help catch loose dogs.
Fish and game laws, for those dogs that are chasing and harassing wildlife, can also be enforced by deputies.
Commissioner Cindy Reigel mentioned that instead of annual renewal, she would rather have a license that would hold in perpetuity.
“If we can’t get people to license their dog once, how would we get them to do it year after year,” Reigel remarked.
Amy Moore, Executive Director of PAWS, mentioned that her concern was funding and the number of animals coming into the shelter. Moore stressed that vets while giving dogs vaccinations, can easily remind owners to get their licensing.
“Our real concern however is volume coming in already,” said Moore. “We brought in 457 animals alone last year for animals without licensing, including sheriff’s department drop-offs. Only about 100 of those were reclaimed. There are now a lot of animals that need to be rehomed.”
Most of the animals are dropped off by good samaritans. Moore stated PAWS is on track for “600” incoming animals this year.
“An animal control officer would bring in more dogs while we remain underfunded,” said Moore. “Our building is literally falling apart.”
“We are not trying to pick a fight with the County, but when we are saying that we are underfunded, that is all that we are saying,” said Moore. “We’d really like to work cooperatively with you.”
Former Driggs city councilor Ralph Mossman was invited by Driggs to speak about the issue to the county and stressed that the licensing issue is a byproduct of cultural beliefs.
“Changing the culture takes two or three years, it takes a commitment for a couple of years. What was never done is that no one checked to see whose dogs were up for renewal,” said Mossman.
“That has to happen every year so that when people do it, they get in a habit,” said Mossman. Mossman estimates that there are around 7,000 dogs in the county.
Mossman mentioned that the cities will be where enforcement will be tested because “A lot of the loose dogs are in the cities, and that is where the most conflict happens. People and dogs are just closer together.”
Rounding out the session, Commissioner Mike Whitfield mentioned adding provisions to a potentially altered ordinance about how Fish and Game treats dogs at large as well as altering language clarifying under what circumstances dogs, acting viciously and out of control towards wildlife, can be destroyed on sight.
Driggs City Council is set to have a discussion/work session on the topic next Tuesday, May 16th.
