It’s been a long winter. Visions of fresh produce and flowers must be dancing in your heads the way they are in mine. Take heart! Our first Market is happening Friday, June 2nd. Yes, dear reader, we shall be happily bustling on Driggs City Plaza from 9 ‘til 1 pm every Friday from June 2nd through September 29th. Once again, we have a swell line-up of vendors — many old favorites and some new ones that will pique your interest and add to your pantries. We are also happy tell you our Artisans shall be joining us again each and every week. They truly make our Teton Valley Farmer’s Market rock!
Please welcome Teton Valley Farmer’s Market’s new Market Manager, Kyndal Olin. After scoping out many towns in the Intermountain West, Kyndal, a Texan by birth, found Driggs to her best liking, and now calls it home. We’re delighted to have her join our Market Team! Stay tuned for the Market Elf’s more detailed article on Kyndal in June.
When you set off for our Market to shop for locally-grown and sourced delectables, we’d again like you to consider more than meal planning. Our farmers and producers give us way more than sustenance…
Our local and regional farms — and even our backyard gardens! — are biologically valuable spaces that provide necessary corridors for our deer, moose, elk, and bears. Our farmlands and gardens attract other diverse populations of denizens as well — the bees, birds, and butterflies that pollinate our food crops, help keep pests at bay, and astonish us with their diversity of sounds and colors. Then there’s “the underground” crew — the microbes, insects, and worms that help feed the soil. Rich soil feeds the plants that feed us. And healthy soils hold moisture.
So, while you’re relishing a spring salad or spreading local honey on your morning toast, thank the producers, not only for the bounty they provide but also for helping maintain the diversity of life that supports and is supported by healthy farms and lands.
This year, our returning local farms and ranches are Cosmic Apple, Canewater, Dusty Hound, Easy Acres, Winter Winds, Piquet Poultry, Jackpine Lavender, and Late Bloomer. Our returning regional farmers, Food Dudes and The Homestead Institute, will also be joining us. Lark’s Meadow will be here with their superlative cheeses and breads, and Squire Farm Creamery, too, with their French-themed cheeses and farm-raised beef. Look for Corbridge berries in early July, and Snake River Orchards and Garlic Fete in September. And, Sissy’s Sweet Shop will have their scrumptious cupcakes to satisfy your sweet tooth!
Other local “returners” you’ll find at the Market are Chasing Paradise, Boondoggle Bakery, and Knit Together Kinders. And for breakfast, nothing beats the Seniors West of the Tetons’ breakfast burritos! Lunch and/or dinner? Look no further than Juanita’s tamales. With her hot sauces, natch!
Our returning artisans, Close Knit Weavers and Helen Seay Art, will be joining us weekly. On a rotating basis, Chelsea Pottery, Linda Swope’s Photography, Worthwild Designs, Dust and Sunshine Upcycled Leather Goods, Targhee Botanicals, Art in the Alpine, Kitchen Garden Studio, Teresa Conbeer (Wright) Art, and Nicole Tafoya Designs will be sure to please. New artisans — Ann’s Crochet Critters, Geiser Woodturner, Lil’ Mountain Designs, Lil’ Goat ‘N Blooms, Mineral Minds Crystal, Spirit of the Tetons Photography, VIA, and William Kelly’s Pottery — will join us on a rotating basis.
And, of course, our local non-profits: the Community Foundation of Teton Valley, Friends of Teton River, Downtown Driggs Association, Teton Regional Land Trust, Education Foundation of Teton Valley, Henry’s Fork, and PAWS of Teton Valley (formerly Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter) will be rotating through to highlight their efforts that make Teton Valley a very special place. Also back by customer demand is the University of Idaho Extension with their wonderful Master Gardeners to answer your gardening questions.
Last year, Teton Valley Farmer’s Market joined the ranks of the Valley’s now 59 active non-profits. We know how much the Market means to our community in so many ways. Our booth fees, although having risen modestly over the years, are still the lowest regionally. And our Market does not take a percentage of what our hard-working producers and artisans make each week. We want to keep it that way! But we need to make ends meet. Among other things, we pay annually for our space on the Plaza, we have marketing and insurance expenses, live music once again this year!, and a Market Manager’s salary to deliver. The Teton Valley Farmer’s Market would be so grateful for your support in the 2023 Community Foundation’s Tin Cup Challenge. Thank you!
So much to be grateful for — our land, our farmers and providers, and our artisans, all of which make Teton Valley a special place to live, work, play, and, yes, eat!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.