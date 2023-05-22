IMG-2618.JPG

This spread from Teton Full Circle farms would be right at home in anyone’s kitchen.

 Emily Selleck

It’s been a long winter. Visions of fresh produce and flowers must be dancing in your heads the way they are in mine. Take heart! Our first Market is happening Friday, June 2nd. Yes, dear reader, we shall be happily bustling on Driggs City Plaza from 9 ‘til 1 pm every Friday from June 2nd through September 29th. Once again, we have a swell line-up of vendors — many old favorites and some new ones that will pique your interest and add to your pantries. We are also happy tell you our Artisans shall be joining us again each and every week. They truly make our Teton Valley Farmer’s Market rock!

Please welcome Teton Valley Farmer’s Market’s new Market Manager, Kyndal Olin. After scoping out many towns in the Intermountain West, Kyndal, a Texan by birth, found Driggs to her best liking, and now calls it home. We’re delighted to have her join our Market Team! Stay tuned for the Market Elf’s more detailed article on Kyndal in June.

