Powder Mountain Press is thrilled to announce that its flagship publication, Teton Valley Magazine, was named the state’s top magazine at Idaho Press Club’s Best of 2022 Awards last weekend.

The magazine earned first place in the category of “General Excellence—Magazine” and was also awarded first place in the “Periodical Cover” category for their twenty-fifth anniversary cover illustrated by artist Alex Nabaum.

