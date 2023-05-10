Powder Mountain Press is thrilled to announce that its flagship publication, Teton Valley Magazine, was named the state’s top magazine at Idaho Press Club’s Best of 2022 Awards last weekend.
The magazine earned first place in the category of “General Excellence—Magazine” and was also awarded first place in the “Periodical Cover” category for their twenty-fifth anniversary cover illustrated by artist Alex Nabaum.
“For twenty-five years, each issue of Teton Valley Magazine has archived a snapshot of life in Teton Basin, as told and captured by our writers, photographers, and artists,” said Kate Hull, editor in chief of the magazine and co-publisher alongside partner Sage Hibberd. “It is an honor to be recognized for this celebratory edition and to work alongside the amazingly talented local team that makes it all come together.”
Writer Tom Hallberg earned first place honors in the category “Periodical Writing — Serious Feature” for his piece, “Building For A Better Future” from the winter edition of Teton Valley
Magazine and writer Jeannette Boner was awarded third place for her summer 2022 feature, “Going With the Flow.”
“I am incredibly excited to see two of our wonderful journalists be recognized for their exceptional work, in particular Tom’s in-depth report into the volatile housing market and Jeannette’s deep dive into the lessons learned through the Teton Creek Corridor,” Hull said.
“These two stories really embody the long-form journalism we are proud to have in our pages.”
The competition honors the best in journalism and public relations from throughout the Gem State, with winners chosen through a peer-reviewed jury.
“Every issue, the incredibly skilled staff of writers and photographers at Teton Valley Magazine create compelling, well-written stories about the people and places of Teton Valley alongside top-notch design and photography,” said Hull. “We are so very proud to work with creatives of this caliber that fill our masthead. We also could not accomplish what we do without the fantastic support from sales manager Jessica Pozzi, publisher emeritus Nancy McCullough- McCoy, editor at large Mac McCoy, design advisor Linda Grimm, designer Dave Stein, and a host of other fantastic team members.”
At the start of the year, Teton Valley Magazine also named the “Magazine of the Year” by the American Advertising Federation Western Region’s Best of the West Media Awards honoring the twenty-fifth anniversary edition of the magazine.
