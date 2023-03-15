IMG_0343.jpg

TCISAR volunteers practice nighttime rescue techniques.

 Courtesy Photo TCISAR

February was a big training month for TCISAR. We kicked off the month with an overnight training in the Big Holes. Team members performed a simulated recovery mission and practiced winter travel and patient transport before rehearsing winter shelter building and survival skills. Finally some members of the team spent the night in the Maytag Yurt. This longer training gave us an opportunity to cover more skills than we usually would during a Saturday training which is great for team building and competence. An added component this month was performing the activity under cover of darkness, which is often the case during actual winter call out.

This month we also held our winter fundraiser. This is one of our biggest fundraising events every year, and it was exciting to finally hold it in person again. A huge thank you to all of our sponsors, donors, and guests who made this event possible.

