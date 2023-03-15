February was a big training month for TCISAR. We kicked off the month with an overnight training in the Big Holes. Team members performed a simulated recovery mission and practiced winter travel and patient transport before rehearsing winter shelter building and survival skills. Finally some members of the team spent the night in the Maytag Yurt. This longer training gave us an opportunity to cover more skills than we usually would during a Saturday training which is great for team building and competence. An added component this month was performing the activity under cover of darkness, which is often the case during actual winter call out.
This month we also held our winter fundraiser. This is one of our biggest fundraising events every year, and it was exciting to finally hold it in person again. A huge thank you to all of our sponsors, donors, and guests who made this event possible.
We’ve also continued our youth outreach programs with team members working with the local elementary schools to teach kids the basics of winter route finding and survival. We relish this opportunity to interact with the community and teach good habits early on.
Finally, we had one callout this month. During one of the highway closures due to blowing snow, a local woman went into labor. Since her location was not accessible thanks to the road closure, we called out the team to provide backup transportation if necessary. Luckily the Idaho Transportation Department was able to plow a path through Highway 33 so that an ambulance could reach the woman and transport her to the hospital. A huge thanks to ITD, and all the ambulance crews involved.
Looking forward, we’ll be hosting a joint agency training with other local first responders in March. This will give us an opportunity to work together and form interagency relationships which lead to better communication in an emergency. We’re excited to host this training and get to know our partners better.
February by the Numbers: One Callout, 482 volunteer hours from TCISAR Team Members
TCISAR’s February Tip: Emergencies don’t just happen in the backcountry. As the last few weeks have made abundantly clear, weather events can shut down most travel in the valley very quickly. It’s a good idea to always carry an emergency kit in your car so that if you do become stranded you can stay comfortable and safe while you wait for help to arrive. Make sure it includes a shovel, traction devices, warm clothes and a blanket, food, and water. And, if you find yourself needing to take shelter in your car, make sure to keep the exhaust clear to avoid risk of carbon monoxide poisining.
