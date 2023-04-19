The 2022/2023 winter has been especially hard for local wildlife. Wildlife agencies are continuing to see an elevated level of mortality in big game animals due to the deep snow and continued cold. These concerns prompted the Caribou-Targhee National Forest to work in partnership with Idaho Fish and Game and Wyoming Game and Fish, to extend all winter range closures on the Palisades and Teton Basin Ranger District until May 1.

“It has been a long, hard winter. Extending existing closure dates will provide some additional relief for area wildlife that may be stressed and running low on energy reserves,” said Mel Bolling, Caribou-Targhee National Forest Supervisor.

