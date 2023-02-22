“Thrilling Thursdays”? whatever can be thrilling about a Thursday you, dear reader, might well ask?
A time to gather with family and friends for an early evening at the Geo Center! Thrilling Thursdays will kick off Thursday March 2nd at 5:00 pm. Drinks and munchies will be provided as we gather to listen to our featured guest, Darcy Lagana of Yellowstone Teton Tours, tell us about her awesome kids’ camp, Great Escape. 2022 was its first season, and already she has more splendid adventures planned for the Yellowstone-based camp to offer its campers. If last year’s camp is any indication of success — all the kids made connections and new friendships, and learned a great deal — Great Escape will be around for a long, long time. The rest of the evening will be devoted to enjoying being together as a community.
For Thursday April 6th, we have Becca Lyon, Grizzly Bear Conflict Specialist, of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stationed in Jackson Hole, coming to discuss ways we can minimize conflicts between us humans and our wild neighbors, the grizzlies. We hope this “Bear in Mind” discussion will take you beyond simply carrying bear spray.
And lined up for Thursday May 4th, Will Stubblefield of Friends of the Teton River and Maggie Huemann of Trout Unlimited will be here to “swim” us through the first Trout in the Classroom for preschoolers and homeschoolers in Teton Valley here at the Geo. This highly successful program has been a staple in our elementary schools for a number of years, and, wisely, it’s now available to the above-mentioned population. The presentation should nicely coincide with the release of the young trout in Trail Creek Pond (near the Mike Harris Campground) assisted by the kids who helped raise them from eggs to sac fry to fry to fingerlings.
And so, dear reader, there you have it. We hope to see you here at the Geo for at least one of our Thrilling Thursdays. We are confident you shall have an enjoyable early evening, mingle with friends, and, I dare say, learn something new about this unique Valley we call home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.