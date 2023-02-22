“Thrilling Thursdays”? whatever can be thrilling about a Thursday you, dear reader, might well ask?

A time to gather with family and friends for an early evening at the Geo Center! Thrilling Thursdays will kick off Thursday March 2nd at 5:00 pm. Drinks and munchies will be provided as we gather to listen to our featured guest, Darcy Lagana of Yellowstone Teton Tours, tell us about her awesome kids’ camp, Great Escape. 2022 was its first season, and already she has more splendid adventures planned for the Yellowstone-based camp to offer its campers. If last year’s camp is any indication of success — all the kids made connections and new friendships, and learned a great deal — Great Escape will be around for a long, long time. The rest of the evening will be devoted to enjoying being together as a community.

