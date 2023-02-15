After a couple of very dry, more sun-than-snow winters, this year might seem like a bit of a banner year for northeastern Idaho.

While your snowboards and skis might tell you that has been the case, the snowpacks in the Teton Range and up into the Yellowstone/Henry’s Fork area currently sit right around average.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.