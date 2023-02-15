After a couple of very dry, more sun-than-snow winters, this year might seem like a bit of a banner year for northeastern Idaho.
While your snowboards and skis might tell you that has been the case, the snowpacks in the Teton Range and up into the Yellowstone/Henry’s Fork area currently sit right around average.
On February 13th, the National Resource and Conservation Service’s SNOTEL measurement data showed the Henry’s Fork and Teton Basin area at 105% of current snow water equivalent (SWE) basin-wide percent, compared to the 1991-2020 median.
Dr. Rob Van Kirk of the Henry’s Fork Foundation, which is a conservation organization that is focused on the upper Snake River region, spoke to this winter’s identity.
“Even though it seems like we got a lot of snow and it seems good, it’s really deteriorated in the last month,” said Van Kirk. “Now we’re just barely hanging on to average at this point. Granted, that’s a ways better than last year, where peak snow water equivalent was between 70 and 80% of average, depending on where you were around the region.”
This winter’s precipitation has generally favored the Yellowstone Plateau and Island Park areas. The atmospheric river event (where abundant moisture flows in from the Pacific) that occurred during the end of December and beginning of January was good, but not great for the Tetons and Henry’s Fork basins.
“We only got a direct hit really from one of those storms,” said Van Kirk. “The rest of them we got stuff, we got the leftovers, and we got some around the edges. We just did not benefit nearly as much from that as, for example, the Wasatch in Utah did great, Colorado did great. The Southwest did really, really well during that series of atmospheric river events. And we just kind of came up a little short on that.”
Good late-fall rain and a great start to the winter had many people, including Van Kirk, hopeful for what was to come.
“We’ve got some good rain in late October. That was great. Got the soil moistened up, really helped a lot. We saw some good response, especially at the very northern edge of the watershed, you know, the Island Park area, Henry’s Lake area, some good improvements there and that set a good stage for accumulating snowpack. We had a really good November, got a lot of snow. Again, it favored the northern part of the watershed and didn’t do nearly as much for the Teton watershed, but the Island Park area did really well. Yellowstone Plateau got a lot of snow. November looked pretty good. December was not as good as November, but it was okay,” said Van Kirk.
That has made for a current situation that is still much more ideal than what would be happening in the watershed if the trend of very dry winters would have continued in full.
“Right now, things are much better now that we’re close to average in the Henry’s Fork watershed. The snowpack still favors the northern part of the watershed… The upper Henry’s Fork still looks really good. Well above average. The Teton Range and the Big Holes and down in that direction there did pretty well the last couple storms,” said Van Kirk. “That really helped even things out a little bit and put a little more snow down in the Teton subwatershed.”
Van Kirk doesn’t see a forecast that could drastically change things too much for the better and is predicting the month to finish right around average, in terms of SWE.
“It’s just a little above average and the forecast doesn’t look real good. We’re going to get a little bit here and a little bit there, but I don’t see any large big storms forecast. And so I think we’re going to continue to just kind of creep downward. And in another week, ten days, unless the forecast really changes we’re going to be right at the average,” said Van Kirk.
Fish
Midwinter is by far the toughest time for trout as it is during the coldest months when low runoff and river ice limit the streamflow levels of fish and affect juvenile survival.
“Trout populations are limited by the survival of juvenile fish during the winter. The real critical time is December, January, and February. That’s when temperatures are coldest, that’s when the fish have the greatest stress on them. And so streamflows during that three-month period are really the critical bottleneck in most of our trout populations,” said Van Kirk.
While there’s no such thing as too much snow as far as fish are concerned for better streamflows in the spring, this winter’s at-times record-breaking cold has dealt them a tough hand.
Compound the cold winter with the extended period of drought most of the west has been facing over the last couple of years, and this winter is likely pretty tough on trout populations.
“We’ve had cold temperatures, a lot of river icing, and that’s been coupled with really, really low streamflow because we’re still in an extended period of drought. So it’s probably been a pretty rough winter on trout. And we still have several weeks to go,” said Van Kirk. “It’s probably been a year of relatively poor juvenile fish survival. “Our stream flows in the wintertime right now are reflecting the cumulative effect of drought over the last two and a half years, really almost three years.”
Van Kirk stated that streamflows currently are around 75% of the average mark, and in most cases, some are as low as they’ve been in the last 40-50 years.
Anglers are expected to see a decline in trout populations over the next few summers.
“These fish aren’t even a year old. These fish would show up in a population that anglers can fish to a couple of years from now. So there will definitely be fewer fish in that size range that anglers want to catch, you know, next year and year after and year after that as a result of low flows and cold temperatures this winter,” said Van Kirk.
Short of record-breaking snow from here on out, Van Kirk thinks the best chance for improving streamflows is a moderate spring that can release the runoff of this year’s snowpack at a sustainable rate.
“Having a cooler spring, maybe not as cold as last year, but a cool spring, so that runoff proceeds relatively slowly, just through April, May, and June, so that it doesn’t happen too fast or too early or too late, just having kind of a moderate spring in terms of temperature, would be helpful,” said Van Kirk.
