Loki the Fox tramples through the snow at the base of the Teton Range

 Earthfire Institute/Micheal O'Neal

A few weeks ago, our very beloved fox Loki passed away due to kidney failure. He was with us for nine glorious years, quite long for a fox that had been so inbred. He was the result of a long-term breeding experiment in Russia to study the process of domestication. Loki was deeply loved by everyone here and touched the heart of every visitor lucky enough to meet him. A new volunteer here when Loki passed away commented, “I can tell how special he was by how sad everyone here is and how they speak of him.” Indeed.

He helped us through difficult days and brought us great joy with his love of life, warmth, and affection.

