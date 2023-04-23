April is National Stress Awareness Month. And I can’t think of a single person who isn’t regularly impacted by stress, especially in this day and age.
Now some of y’all pretend you aren’t when I see you in Broulim’s. But I find most people are like that duck meme when they’re honest—outwardly calm, but paddling like mad under the surface.
That’s not to say that’s always bad. Stress is just a normal reaction to everyday pressures. Lots of us use it to get things done or achieve incredible things we wouldn’t otherwise be motivated to do like filing our taxes, hucking ourselves off mountains, or dealing with our child’s four hundredth tantrum.
Stress is only bad when it starts to negatively affect our day-to-day functioning. Which is counselor speak for when we have: trouble sleeping; mysterious physical complaints; changes in moods and behaviors; start or increase substance use; and/or most anything else that makes you feel less like yourself and more like that aforementioned duck.
Besides denial, the other thing that happens when I ask people about stress and what they’re doing to combat it is people give me a list of all the recreational activities they participate in. If y’all remember that Wellness Wheel I talked about a few months ago, you’d start to notice we are lopsided in favor of the ‘Physical Health’ category.
Yes, skiing, hiking, biking, 4-wheeling, fishing, hunting, and whatever other -ings you do are important recreational activities. And yes, they all positively impact your physical and mental health. And yes, they also are fine outlets for managing certain types of stressors.
But you know what they aren’t? Therapy. Targeted mental health care.
Now, before you cancel me and revoke my Teton Valley citizenship, hear me out. Einstein is credited with saying, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”
So if you are stressed and you go (fill in the blank with your -ing rec activity) it makes you feel better, right? Which is good. You might have gotten a break, had some insight. But then, you get back to doing the -ing things you have to do to live and you’re stressed again. So you gotta go do your rec activity again. Wise, rinse, become the duck.
That’s because you haven’t actually changed anything about the stressor, which is the thing that’s causing your stress.
It’d be like letting a grizzly bear take up residence between your house and car. And instead of moving the bear (or your car), you just walk by it every day hoping it doesn’t eat you. Which isn’t good for you or the bear in the long run.
Really reducing our stress means we have to do something about the bear.
Now I know not all of you are going to call us up, get matched with a counselor, and see if you qualify for six free therapy sessions, as much as I wish you would. So the thing you have to do to deal with your bear doesn’t always have to be mental health care in the traditional sense. It does need to include some of the following elements though:
- Accurate identification of your bear.
- Validation and compassion for whatever your bear is.
- Connection with another human being about your particular bear.
- Introduction of some new information concerning your bear.
- Consideration of how to apply this new information to your bear. Including but not limited to how you think, feel, and/or behave.
- Practice applying that new information and reflecting on how it went. Was your strategy impactful or is your bear still there?
If your -ing or -ings do(es) all those things, then please call me because I gotta business idea for you. If it doesn’t, maybe it’s time to try some new ways of managing the inevitable bears we all encounter from time to time. Which doesn’t have to be as unbearable as you might think (I know, I know).
You could start by regularly reading this column, checking out a mental health book from the library, scrolling therapy TikTok, or talking with a friend. However you choose to manage your stress just make sure it’s actually managing your stressor. We aren’t meant to live like ducks (or bears).
If you, or someone you know, needs help with their stress, let us know. We provide free and confidential support, as well as six free counseling sessions to those in need. Call or text 208-354-6198, email info@tetonvalleymentalhealth.com, or find out more on our website mentalhealthcoalitionoftetonvalley.org. Our offices are staffed Monday-Friday from 9 am-4 pm.
Sara is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley whose mission is to empower the people of our community to enhance their mental wellness by providing advocacy, education, and access to resources. For more wellness tips and to see what the Coalition is up to, follow them on social media or visit their website www.tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.