It wasn’t until I watched the Missoula Redevelopment Agency meeting from April 21, 2022 wherein Sadek Darwiche and Dean Bosacki, of Capital V Partners, outlined plans to take over a roughly 7-acre parcel in downtown Missoula to build an events center, hotel, housing, entertainment, and retail outlets that I realized the 6-acre parcel Bidache Inc. seeks to rezone in Driggs is likely part of a much bigger development portfolio.

The Capital V Partners web page (capitalvpartners.com) depicts several of the Darwiche properties in Jackson Hole along with a 5,000-acre government training center for security personnel as part of its 2-billion-dollar development portfolio.

