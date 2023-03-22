...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE...Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Fear Free Shelter Training completed by all 10 PAWS employees
PAWS Animal Shelter announced the successful completion of Fear Free Shelter Training by all 10 onsite employees.
Located in Driggs, PAWS offers temporary care for dogs and cats that have been rescued as strays or surrendered by owners who are no longer able to provide for them. Introducing animals to shelter life poses a variety of challenges to both the furries and caretakers.
According to the organization, the goal of Fear Free’s Shelter program is to improve the experiences of animals by educating shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers about their emotional needs.
The training focuses on alleviating anxiety and stress through proven, veterinarian-tested approaches that benefit everyone involved as well as preparing the animals for adoption. The modules are made up of eight separate educational online workshops with topic reviews and quizzes, taking up to eight hours to complete. Refresher courses are planned throughout the year.
“We learned new handling techniques and were given helpful insights into dog and cat behavior,” said Shelter Director Ann Loyola.
PAWS is a nonprofit providing a range of services for dogs, cats, and pet owners. Our mission is to serve as a community resource to prevent pet homelessness, to protect pets from harm and suffering, and to promote responsible ownership.
