Biologists from Idaho Fish and Game will begin annual research trapping efforts for grizzly bears in the Upper Snake Region beginning in early July. Trapping efforts will occur in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest within the caldera in Island Park, west of Highway 20 along the Centennial Mountain Range, and in the Cave Falls and Teton areas near the Wyoming border. Trapping efforts will conclude near the end of August.

Trap sites, trails and roads leading to the trap sites will be marked with bright warning and closure signs. It is extremely important that the public respect these signs and not enter posted areas.

