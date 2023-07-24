...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM TUESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,
425, AND 476...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 10 PM Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake
River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the
Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake
River, and Fire Weather Zone 476 covering the Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis National Forest.
* WINDS...West-southwest sustained at 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of
40 to 50 MPH. Winds may be a bit lighter in southern portions of
Fire Weather Zone 425.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 16 percent.
* IMPACTS...Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for Southeast Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent AND wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
&&
Be on the lookout for these oarnge signs when recreating in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest this July and August.
Biologists from Idaho Fish and Game will begin annual research trapping efforts for grizzly bears in the Upper Snake Region beginning in early July. Trapping efforts will occur in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest within the caldera in Island Park, west of Highway 20 along the Centennial Mountain Range, and in the Cave Falls and Teton areas near the Wyoming border. Trapping efforts will conclude near the end of August.
Trap sites, trails and roads leading to the trap sites will be marked with bright warning and closure signs. It is extremely important that the public respect these signs and not enter posted areas.
